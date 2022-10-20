ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

RSV cases on the rise in children across the country | Check symptoms

HOUSTON — Hospitals across the country are seeing a spike in cases RSV, leaving doctors scrambling to find open beds. According to Texas Health and Human Services, there are 28 pediatric ICU beds available in our region. Dr. Michael Chang, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UT Health Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season

HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

What Your Veins Are Telling You about Your Health

HOUSTON – Dr. Tonie Reincke has a big heart. She really cares for her patients and also, her team at Reincke Vein Center. For Dr. Reincke taking care of people, “It’s everything. It’s my passion...” She told Houston Life. “Starting from the time that I...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice in effect in Memorial Northwest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required a boil water notice in northwest Harris County. Reports stated that due to low distribution system pressure, residents in Memorial Northwest are asked to boil their water before consuming it or washing their face and hands. This will kill any harmful bacteria and microbes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bloghouston.com

Weekend Brunch for 23 October 2022: The eve of early voting (on the future of Harris County)

So, the Weekend Brunch summer break lasted a little beyond summer. Did we miss anything besides the gawdawful heat?. BH readers know the story of Houston/Harris County in recent months (and longer): Crime, crime, and more crime thanks in considerable part to criminal justice reform that proponents such as Rodney Ellis and Arnold Ventures don’t want to claim full credit for during this particular election season (wonder why?), the inability of area Democrats who largely control the machinery of local government consistently to deliver basic services (let alone flood control), scads of corruption (some known, much more arguably unknown) courtesy of those same leaders, etc.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
CYPRESS, TX
cw39.com

Deputies investigate shooting in north Harris County

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting on Hollow Tree Lane in north Harris County. The shooting took place Sunday night around 8 p.m. Harris County deputies say one man was shot and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is not yet known. Details surrounding...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Line of storms move through Houston area | Check live radar

HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made it to the Houston area. The front brought a squall line during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday. It's a classic fall setup, with a large storm that formed east of the Rockies. From there, a trailing cold front developed and grew through Texas. The result was a squall line of showers and storms.
HOUSTON, TX

