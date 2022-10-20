Read full article on original website
KHOU
RSV cases on the rise in children across the country | Check symptoms
HOUSTON — Hospitals across the country are seeing a spike in cases RSV, leaving doctors scrambling to find open beds. According to Texas Health and Human Services, there are 28 pediatric ICU beds available in our region. Dr. Michael Chang, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UT Health Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season
HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
Boil water notice in effect for some customers in Spring
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is prompted by a low water pressure incident.
Click2Houston.com
What Your Veins Are Telling You about Your Health
HOUSTON – Dr. Tonie Reincke has a big heart. She really cares for her patients and also, her team at Reincke Vein Center. For Dr. Reincke taking care of people, “It’s everything. It’s my passion...” She told Houston Life. “Starting from the time that I...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice in effect in Memorial Northwest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required a boil water notice in northwest Harris County. Reports stated that due to low distribution system pressure, residents in Memorial Northwest are asked to boil their water before consuming it or washing their face and hands. This will kill any harmful bacteria and microbes.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
Harris County boy shot to death by brother handling shotgun on Timber Creek Place: sheriff
HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy was shot to death by his 10-year-old brother who was handling or playing with a shotgun at an apartment in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Officials say the shooting occurred Monday at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of...
Child ID kits provided to Texas students are intended to find missing children, officials say -- not identify victims of school shootings like Uvalde
A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.
bloghouston.com
Weekend Brunch for 23 October 2022: The eve of early voting (on the future of Harris County)
So, the Weekend Brunch summer break lasted a little beyond summer. Did we miss anything besides the gawdawful heat?. BH readers know the story of Houston/Harris County in recent months (and longer): Crime, crime, and more crime thanks in considerable part to criminal justice reform that proponents such as Rodney Ellis and Arnold Ventures don’t want to claim full credit for during this particular election season (wonder why?), the inability of area Democrats who largely control the machinery of local government consistently to deliver basic services (let alone flood control), scads of corruption (some known, much more arguably unknown) courtesy of those same leaders, etc.
Click2Houston.com
Neighbors stunned after more than 130 cats living in deplorable conditions seized from Sugar Land home
The city of Sugar Land’s animal shelter was already overcrowded and dealing with staffing shortages due to half its workers being fired for unauthorized euthanizations. Now, an influx of 138 cats removed from a hoarding house has added another layer of complication. A Lakefield subdivision homeowner, who spoke to...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
Benjamin Davis HS students accused of hitting 18-year-old classmate and trying to drive away
Julyssa Roaro's little brother tells ABC13 that he witnessed the moment a driver hit his sister and then drove off near Benjamin Davis High School.
Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]
Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
cw39.com
Deputies investigate shooting in north Harris County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies are investigating a shooting on Hollow Tree Lane in north Harris County. The shooting took place Sunday night around 8 p.m. Harris County deputies say one man was shot and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is not yet known. Details surrounding...
KHOU
Line of storms move through Houston area | Check live radar
HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made it to the Houston area. The front brought a squall line during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday. It's a classic fall setup, with a large storm that formed east of the Rockies. From there, a trailing cold front developed and grew through Texas. The result was a squall line of showers and storms.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
