ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Miranda Kerr Sparkles in Green Embellished Valentino Dress for Curateur Celebration

By Chelsea Avila
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atOCX_0igvKzX700

Miranda Kerr shimmered in earthy tones while hosting Curateur ‘s celebratory dinner alongside founder, Rachel Zoe on Tuesday at The Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Kerr opted for a Valentino cutout dress embellished in allover green sequins. The tea-length dress featured a plunging neckline.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBIQg_0igvKzX700
Rachel Zoe and Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rq02W_0igvKzX700
Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles.

Kerr kept the glimmering effect in high shine with a Jimmy Choo silver clutch, Aquazzura silver sandals and floral studs. She wore her hair styled back behind the ears, in a middle-parted single braid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7nAt_0igvKzX700
Miranda Kerr at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles.

Guests at Zoe’s soiree included Dr. Barbara Sturm , Jessica Michel Serfaty, Erica Pelosini Leeman and Sara Sampaio. In 2020, Zoe relaunched Curateur , a membership program that delivers a mixture of beauty and fashion goods.

Kerr has been busy with projects of her own. She recently collaborated with Megan Roup , founder of The Sculpt Society. The Kora Organics chief executive officer teamed up with the digital fitness platform to inaugurate a branch of Kora Organics body care products, including the Invigorating Body Scrub, Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion and the Renewing Hand & Body Wash.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Jurnee Smollett Channels 1950s Inspiration in Embellished Dress and Voluminous Hat for Wearable Art Gala

Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. Smollett arrived in a two-toned ensemble at the soiree, opting for a style that reflected the evening’s “Harlem Nights”-inspired theme. The red and black piece featured a leaflet motif in a deep red hue throughout its silhouette with tulle finishes across its bodice and hemline. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY She coordinated with Christian Louboutin strappy platform pumps and a voluminous wide-brim hat, sheer...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Evan Mock Makes a Monochromatic Style Statement in Black Cargo Pants and Boots for Ugg‘s ’Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

Evan Mock attended Ugg’s “Feel House” celebratory event last Friday in Brooklyn, New York, to launch the brand’s multisensory pop-up community space. The “Gossip Girl” star stepped out for the soiree in a monochromatic ensemble. His look included a black jacket with zippers on the arms layered with a sleeveless ribbed turtleneck. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Mock coupled the layered piece with cargo flap-pocket trousers and accessorized with a tiered gold necklace set that featured 13 colorful charms and a gold bracelet worn...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Lori Harvey Goes Monochromatic for Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Lori Harvey arrived at Chanel‘s 1932 high jewelry collection celebration on Thursday in Los Angeles with a monochromatic style statement. Harvey wore the round-neck jacket with only one button clipped below her décolletage with a Chanel chain wrapped around the waistline of her satin pants. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film Festival She accessorized with a silver crystal ball shoulder bag and pearl earrings. The High Jewelry collection was displayed in cases throughout Chanel’s “planetarium” for the invitees to view. Maggie Rogers, Marion Cotillard, Jurnee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

St. John Creative Director Zoe Turner Departs the Brand

Irvine, California-based brand St. John Knits is in the midst of another shakeup. Creative director Zoe Turner has departed the brand, WWD has learned.More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign Turner, who moved to Orange County for the role in 2019, brought a more editorial, directional and European point of view to the California brand, playing with oversize tailoring, ’60s and ’90s references, sheer and extreme knits, as well as injecting sex appeal with tweed bodysuits and microminis. She also generated heat with celebrity dressing. Despite...
IRVINE, CA
WWD

Ella Ehmoff Accessorizes in Metallic Hues With Puffer Boots and Embellished Baguette Purse at Ugg’s ‘Feel House’ Pop-up Launch

Ella Ehmoff attended the launch of Ugg’s “Feel House” on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, in a striking outfit.  The model and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a pleated gray miniskirt and a white long-sleeved graphic crewneck. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style She coordinated with Ugg‘s Classic Maxi Ultra Tall Boots in metallic silver that featured a bubble, knee-high silhouette. To accessorize, she wore wide-frame glasses and a silver baguette purse embellished with silver panels. Other guests at the launch of the Ugg space...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Dior has tapped a longtime friend of the house for its latest menswear campaign. Robert Pattinson is the face of the spring pre-collection ads, appearing against brightly colored backdrops wearing a mix of tailoring and sportswear designed by Kim Jones. The campaign, set to break on Tuesday, was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styling by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Moschino Returns to Denim; Lupito Nyong’o Teams With De Beers

SOMETHING BLUE: Denim is definitely having a moment, and Moschino seems determined to boost that further with its latest move. The Aeffe-controlled brand said on Monday it will introduce M05CH1N0 Jeans, a range of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by denim culture, history and heritage.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly This will be a reinterpretation of the 1986 Moschino Jeans line launched by the brand’s founder, Franco Moschino, and will respect the fashion house’s core elements, starting from its signature tongue-in-cheek approach and trompe l’oeil visual effects. The line will...
WWD

New ‘Valentino Rosso’ Book Explores 50 Years of the Maison’s Affair With the Color Red

Red. Rosso. The color of love, passion, power. And Valentino Garavani’s muse of a hue. In fact, a color so prevalent for the Italian fashion house to this day, that its archives — as artfully shared in Assouline’s new “Valentino Rosso” out Tuesday — feature an incredible 550 shades of red spanning Garavani’s reign to current creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s.More from WWDAssouline's 'Valentino Rosso' Coffee Table BookValentino Couture Fall 2022Celebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala “For the Valentino maison, red is not just a color. It is a non-fading mark, a logo, an iconic element of the brand, a value,”...
WWD

The 25 Best Fall Dresses for Women to Wear to Every Occasion

Fall is in the air, and it’s time to start putting that summer wardrobe to bed. As we change our wardrobes for the chillier days ahead, nothing solves the transitional wardrobe dilemma like fall dresses. Whether you have a season of events ahead, like weddings and more formal outings, or you’re returning to the office full-time, the best fall dresses for women will help you to navigate any occasion with style. Forget the sweatpants and jeans because it’s time to add something slinkier to the mix.    “Dresses are a wardrobe essential for the Shopbop customer,” Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director at Shopbop,...
WWD

Hermès Creates Luxury Palace on New York’s Madison Avenue

Hermès delivered a clear message about the viability of physical retail stores with the September opening of its long-awaited, massive new Madison Avenue flagship. After more than eight years of planning, the French fashion house opened the doors to a seven-story, 45,000-square-foot monument to luxury at 706 Madison Avenue at 63rd Street. From the outdoor gardens and the cavalier on horseback on the roof to the expansive assortment that includes everything from saddles and dog beds to leather goods, diamond watches, rolling suitcases and ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, the store joins the Ginza in Tokyo as the largest in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Roaring Bling: Heavenly London Celebrates the Women of the 1920s With Art Deco Collection

LONDON — Back for more bling. Jewelry brand Heavenly London has collaborated with French entrepreneur Flavia Stuttgen on a third collection after the success of the first two partnerships.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Last Friday afternoon, Stuttgen and Madeleine Sangster, director of Heavenly London, invited London’s socialites for a suave pub lunch at No. Fifty Cheyne in Chelsea. “The first collaboration was an experiment and taught us so much about the direction we needed to take,” said Sangster, praising Stuttgen for being detail-oriented in the process and...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy