ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball setter Seleisa Elisaia earns Big Ten recognition

Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week Monday afternoon after coming off back-to-back strong performances this past weekend. The Penn State transfer tallied 55 assists and eight digs in the Nittany Lions match against Maryland and followed that performance up with a 33-assist outing against Rutgers. Recording 12.57 assists and 2.14 blocks per set this weekend, Elisaia helped lead Penn State to two huge victories in both matches.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Balanced team approach, consistent effort drives Penn State women’s volleyball to sweep over Rutgers

For any team, consistency and finding contributions from everyone is key and that is exactly what Penn State accomplished on Sunday. With the win, the No. 13 Nittany Lions have a three game win streak as the blue and white controlled the match from start to finish, showing off a high-powered offense and balanced approach that Rutgers could not handle.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Abdul Carter, Curtis Jacobs get 1st start together in successful 'big base' package for Penn State football

Before the start of the season, Penn State had a question mark in one of the marquee roles on the defense, Mike linebacker. In the first couple of games, the Nittany Lions have rotated sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King for the role, but emerging at the Will, when he saw time, was true-freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s soccer draws with Iowa in regular season finale

With Penn State locked into the Big Ten Tournament, Sunday’s regular season finale against Iowa was a matter of finalizing postseason seeding. After a hot start, the Nittany Lions cooled down, hanging on for a 1-1 draw with the hungry Hawkeyes. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel continued her strong...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Parker Washington, tight ends break out for Penn State football’s passing game during win over Minnesota

There seems to be something about White Outs that just work well for Penn State tight ends. James Franklin and others in the program have lauded the tight end unit as the best in the country for two years now, but it didn’t quite seem believable until Saturday night when Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren and Brenton Strange combined for seven catches, 118 yards and two touchdowns. The story was much the same in 2021, as the trio had six catches, 130 yards and a touchdown in the White Out against Auburn — easily the best performance of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

James Franklin commends team performance in 2022 White Out

Penn State made sure not to disappoint in its 2022 White Out against Minnesota, defeating the Golden Gophers 45-17 at home. Several players had season-best performances this game, and James Franklin attributed their success to the fact that each player was doing their job effectively, and fans helped support the players.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | Minnesota win exactly what Penn State football needed, proves reality of 2022 team

Let’s be Frank, the proof is in the pudding, and Minnesota and Michigan were the pudding for Penn State. The sky was seemingly falling down after Penn State fell utterly flat on the road against Michigan, but James Franklin and Co. did exactly what was needed — and more — to get this show back on the road with a win over Minnesota in the White Out.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Minnesota 45-17 in 2022 White Out

Penn State ended up on top with yet another victory this season against Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers 45-17 in the annual White Out. After a tough start, the Nittany Lions ensured to get the ball into the hands of playmakers, allowing several players to have their best games of the season thus far.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy