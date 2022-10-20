Multiple fires set in McHenry and Bottineau Counties

McHENRY COUNTY, N.D. ( KXNET ) — On Wednesday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of fires that were intentionally set in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect then continued into Bottineau County and proceeded to set additional fires there.

It is estimated that the person set somewhere between 15-20 fires between the two counties.

The person was located with the help of several citizens, and after a brief vehicle pursuit, was taken into custody.

Additional investigative assistance is being provided by the North Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The full Facebook post can be viewed below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.