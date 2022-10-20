ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau County, ND

Multiple fires set in McHenry and Bottineau Counties

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32lKes_0igvKTTz00

McHENRY COUNTY, N.D. ( KXNET ) — On Wednesday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of fires that were intentionally set in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect then continued into Bottineau County and proceeded to set additional fires there.

It is estimated that the person set somewhere between 15-20 fires between the two counties.

The person was located with the help of several citizens, and after a brief vehicle pursuit, was taken into custody.

Additional investigative assistance is being provided by the North Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The full Facebook post can be viewed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwlzA_0igvKTTz00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
SuperTalk 1270

ND Suspect Charged With Setting Over 10 Prairie Fires In One Day

It's sobering to think how much destructive power one person can allegedly wield. It was in the early afternoon of Wednesday, October 19th that the Bottineau County Sheriff's Department began receiving calls of multiple fire sightings in parts of the county as well as neighboring McHenry County. First responders across the region jumped to immediate action to battle these prairie fires as they continued to pop up in unrelated areas.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot still yields no clues

UPDATE: OCT. 12, 9:40 A.M. MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Initial tests of tissue samples done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab from the man found dead near Highway 83 south of Minot have come back negative. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, tissue samples from the man found dead near Minot, who had […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Garrison secures road win on Monday

The Troopers got a road win over Surrey to open the final week of the volleyball regular season. Class B Volleyball Scores Surrey Mustangs 0 #8 Garrison Troopers 3 Final South Prairie-Max Royals 3 Stanley Blue Jays 0 Final Lewis & Clark Bombers 1 Rugby Panthers 3 Final
GARRISON, ND
KX News

Hockey: Minotauros take down Aberdeen in OT

One winter sport is officially underway, the NAHL hockey season has returned to North Dakota. Minot Minotauros entered Friday night’s match up against the Aberdeen Wings with a 7-4 record and sitting in second place in the central division. Minot Minotauros Aberdeen Wings Final
MINOT, ND
KX News

Hockey: Minotauros’ Lawton Zacher commits to Brown University

Minot Minotauros goalie Lawton Zacher announced he committed to Brown University. In his first season with Minot he has recorded a 6-1 record in 7 starts and leads all rookie goalies with a .947 save percentage. And in his most recent start got his first career shut out. “It’s super exciting I’ve wanted to go […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy