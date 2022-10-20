Read full article on original website
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Eyewitness News
Questions remain after Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Eyewitness News
Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River
KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
NBC Connecticut
Anger Erupts Over Halloween Attraction Portraying a Murdered Police Officer
A haunted hayride in Shelton is experiencing a lot of backlash because one of its attractions depicted a police officer who was shot. The attraction, Legends of Fear, issued a public apology Sunday, after the display was seen by members of the Bristol Police force who visited Saturday night. Although...
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area. The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls Are Coming to You, Crown Point Danbury
You have to really tip your hat to the food truck industry, they keep coming up with great ideas. The latest great idea that I am impressed with is a score for everyone that lives in the beautiful Crown Point complex on Saw Mill Road in Danbury. On Tuesday, November...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Housatonic River In Kent
A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent. According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven...
Eyewitness News
Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
Eyewitness News
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
Eyewitness News
Crash on I-84 east in East Hartford snarls traffic
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford caused a traffic backup on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle between exits 58 and 59. The DOT said that the right lane was closed.
Eyewitness News
2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night. Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M. Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments. The building...
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
Eyewitness News
Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
