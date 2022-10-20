ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewitness News

Questions remain after Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River

KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
KENT, CT
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on I-84 east in East Hartford snarls traffic

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford caused a traffic backup on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle between exits 58 and 59. The DOT said that the right lane was closed.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night. Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M. Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments. The building...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police respond to 18 ‘swatting’ calls at schools

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police received at least 18 different “swatting” calls Friday for Connecticut schools, according to various authorities. A “swatting” call is when an individual calls police to report an active shooter situation, when there is not one. No threats were found at any of the schools. The calls started at about 9 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

