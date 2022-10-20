High-speed internet coming to rural areas in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Broadband internet is something many people take for granted. For many rural residents, it’s not always available and affordable.

In Elk County, one company is stepping in to bring faster connections to more households. Kinetic by Windstream will now offer eligibility for 10,500 homes and businesses.

“More than 158,000 households are eligible for our fiber-backed service and we’re proud to be adding another 5,000 with high speed for here in areas around Johnsonburg, Ridgway, and Saint Marys. Our households in Kersey and Wilcox will have gigabit from us for the very first time,” Vice President of State Government Affairs Jeanne Shearer said.

When at home scrolling through social media, buying tickets to a concert or trying to connect to your online doctor’s appointment people want reliable and fast internet.

“The government is forcing people to have the ability to do government work over the internet, companies are forcing the same thing. and they expect you to be able to do it, the problem is we’ve been left behind out here in rural Pennsylvania for a very long time,” 25th District State Senate Cris Dush said.

Many are saying that faster internet isn’t just a luxury, it’s a necessity.

“In today’s world, broadband is a necessity just like electric is, it’s basically a utility. And with these companies coming into these areas and getting through rural. It’s adding value to our rural area,” State Representative from the 75th District Mike Armanini said.

Kinetic says that no matter where you’re located services will be provided.

“Our network is traversing state game lands, it’s running down miles of roadways just to reach a single customer in some instances,” Shearer said.

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company.

The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com .

