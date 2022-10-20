Read full article on original website
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas Emissions
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
Lou Lou is Opening in NuLu
Louisville commit Adonijah Green details latest visit
Louisville commit Adonijah Green was back for another visit over the weekend. The four-star edge from Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove was among a group of current commitments to join a large collection of prospects for unofficial visit on Saturday. The weekend was highlighted by Louisville's 23-10 homecoming win over Pittsburgh....
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Things to like -- and worry about -- after Louisville's first basketball scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you worried that the growing emotional investment in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program would subside after several dozen former Cardinals celebrated Louisville Live at Slugger Field Friday night, find another reason to fret — like about beating Bellarmine in the season opener Nov. 9.
Card Chronicle
Louisville-James Madison set for 7:30 kick
Louisville’s Nov. 5 home game against James Madison has been slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. ESPNU will have the television coverage. The Dukes started the season 5-0 and entered the AP top 25 three weeks ago. Since then, however, they’ve lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and Marshall.
Takeaways From Louisville MBB's 2022 Red-White Scrimmage
Sunday served as the public's first view of the 2022-23 Cardinals squad.
Fast-rising senior with 30-plus offers makes trip to Louisville
One of the hotter recruits in the Class of 2023 recently has been Nolensville, Tenn., wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Fitzgerald has added 20 scholarship offers since the beginning of this month, bringing his total offer sheet to 35. He landed an offer from Louisville on Oct. 12 and last weekend was in town for the Pittsburgh game.
QB Samaj Jones takes in 'beautiful atmosphere' at Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff founds its quarterback in the Class of 2023 when Pierce Clarkson committed back in January. The Cardinals have offered a number of '24 quarterbacks in hopes of landing another solid signal-caller in that recruiting cycle. One of the top guys on the board for U of L at quarterback in the class was back on campus again this weekend.
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight
Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
Pizza Marketplace
Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville
It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs Pittsburgh
Louisville (3-3, 1-3) welcomes Pittsburgh (4-2, 1-1) to Cardinal Stadium for a Saturday night contest that will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Both teams are coming off a bye week. Oddsmakers have the Cardinals as a 1.5-point favorite on game day. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling and Michael McCammon preview...
Touchdown catch 'pretty surreal' for hometown walk-on TE Josh Lifson
It was a moment that Josh Lifson has dreamed about all of his life. The University of Louisville walk-on from Kentucky Country Day was pressed into service when tight end Marshon Ford was injured and couldn't play in the second half against Pittsburgh. Lifson was lined up on the right side of the formation on second-and-goal from the 9-yard-line with the Cardinals trailing Pittsburgh 10-7 in the fourth quarter.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
foodanddine.com
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note
2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
wdrb.com
Chefs, restaurants compete in 'Hot Brown Showdown' at Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who makes the best Hot Brown? That's what competitors at inaugural Hot Brown Showdown decided at the Waterfront Park on Sunday afternoon. A Hot Brown is traditionally a hot, open-faced sandwich made with Texas toast, thick-sliced turkey, cheesy Mornay sauce, crispy bacon and tomatoes that originated in Louisville in the 1920s.
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/21)
Sold out (but reasonably priced resale tickets are out there) | 7 p.m. As a new-age, genre-jumping hardcore band, Turnstile is a creative force that hits with impact and never fades to boring.JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail open. Saturday, Oct. 22. Louisville Palace. 8 p.m. | Tickets start at $101. A...
Wave 3
Overnight ramp closure scheduled in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight ramp closure is scheduled in Louisville. The I-64 ramp to I-71 North (Exit 6) will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Drivers should take a different route and make sure they prepare...
kentuckytoday.com
Historic marker makes sure Boston and Maxey, two lynching victims, aren't forgotten
Marshall Boston and John Maxey were two Black men who were kidnapped from their jail cells by mobs of white men and lynched at the Singing Bridge more than 100 years ago. It’s a piece of history that needs to be remembered, and now it will be. A historic...
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
