PHEASANT STOCKING ACTIVITIES DELAYED
State game lands in Indiana and 11 other counties due to receive pheasants ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season has seen stocking activities delayed. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that heavy snowfall at the commission’s Southwest Game Farm near the town of Distant in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County damaged some netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in bad need of repairs. As such, there were many birds loose on the grounds and Game Commission staff are working to get them back into the enclosures.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD ENTERS INTO LAWSUIT AGAINST JUUL
On Monday night, the Indiana School Board authorized the district to enter into a class-action lawsuit against a popular e-cigarette manufacturer. The lawsuit agreement is with two law groups to enter the nationwide, multi-district lawsuit against Juul Labs, with the district seeking money related to district costs that are connected with the use of vaping products. Superintendent Michael Vuckovich talked about the three things that would be done with any money received from the lawsuit.
INDIANA WOMAN KILLED IN ARMSTRONG COUNTY FIRE
An Indiana woman was killed in a fire in Armstrong County Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police from the Kittanning barracks said that 80-year-old Judith Zacherl was found inside a home on Rimerton Road in Madison Township in the north-central part of the county. She was found in the living room after the fire was put out, according to Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers. The fire reportedly started around 1:00 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
FREDALINE BARLETTA BOWERS
Dr. Fredalene Barletta Bowers, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister & Nonna transitioned from this life to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with colon cancer. The daughter of Fred M. & Ruth I. Barletta, she...
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
JURY SELECTION TODAY FOR BRADY DISTEFANO
Today is the start of jury selection for the trial of a Cambria County man charged in the death of an IUP fraternity brother after a fight in 2017. Court documents show that the trial of 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Johnstown will start today with jury selection. He is charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with the death of Caleb Zweig on February 3rd, 2017. The two were involved in a fight that lead to Zweig’s death at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Former Indiana County President Judge William Martin had dismissed the case, saying there was insufficient evidence to support charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault, but part of that was overturned by a state superior court ruling, saying that there was enough evidence for a charge of aggravated assault.
FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE GARAGE FIRE, BRUSH FIRES
Saturday was a busy one for Indiana County’s firefighters, especially in the evening, with two brush fires and a structure fire on the list of incidents for which Indiana County 911 issued dispatches. The action started at 6 PM when firefighters from Iselin/West Lebanon were sent to a garage...
BODY OF MISSING INDIANA COUNTY MAN FOUND
An Indiana County man that went missing last week was found dead over the weekend. State police from the Troop A barracks announced that the body of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was discovered in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. was called in to the scene and ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide.
FIRE CREWS CALLED OUT FOR BRUSH FIRE, CO INVESTIGATION
For the 40th time this year, an Indiana fire company has been called out for a brush fire. The 40th brush fire call of 2022 was reported by Indiana County 911 at 3:59 PM at a location along Route 259 in Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire fighters were dispatched to the scene. Details on how much damage was done or the cause are not yet available.
HERITAGE CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO KCAC
The stage is set for tomorrow night’s Heritage Conference Volleyball Championships, presented by CNB Bank at the KCAC, and we’ll have the action on Renda Digital TV. The night will feature two best-of-three semifinals starting at 6:00 when West Section champion West Shamokin take on East Section runner-up Northern Cambria, followed by East Section champion Portage against West Section runner-up Homer-Center.
AT LEAST ONE HURT IN CRASH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
At least one person was injured yesterday in a vehicle crash in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the crash happened at 3:16 PM at the intersection of Routes 422 and 259, near the entrance of Yellow Creek State Park. Cherryhill Township fire department, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance EMTs were dispatched at the time. A few minutes after the initial dispatch, Cherryhill Township was requested to set up a landing zone along Route 422 connected with the crash.
IUP CLOBBERS SETON HILL, SOARS TO SEVENTH STRAIGHT WIN
IUP kept its winning streak alive Saturday afternoon at Miller Stadium as the Crimson Hawks walked away with a 44-7 win over the Seton Hill Griffins. Jack Benedict has the full recap from U92.5 FM. Head coach Paul Tortorella said he was impressed with his team’s win and how they...
