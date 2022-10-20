Today is the start of jury selection for the trial of a Cambria County man charged in the death of an IUP fraternity brother after a fight in 2017. Court documents show that the trial of 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Johnstown will start today with jury selection. He is charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with the death of Caleb Zweig on February 3rd, 2017. The two were involved in a fight that lead to Zweig’s death at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Former Indiana County President Judge William Martin had dismissed the case, saying there was insufficient evidence to support charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault, but part of that was overturned by a state superior court ruling, saying that there was enough evidence for a charge of aggravated assault.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO