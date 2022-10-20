ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’

We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
Genie Francis Young and Restless

Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
Does Hen's Wife, Karen, Die on '9-1-1'? Hopefully the Fox Series Isn't Breaking Our Hearts

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6. Fox's first responder drama 9-1-1 is no stranger to tearjerking moments, but fans were particularly thrown for a loop at the end of Season 6, Episode 5, "Home Invasion." Just when it seemed like all the problems of the week were over and dealt with, the Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear-created series decided to throw an explosion into the mix.
