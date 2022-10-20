Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’
We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
Does Queen Latifah Ride the Motorcycle in 'The Equalizer' — and Does She Do Her Own Stunts?
Fans know Queen Latifah for her talents in acting and music — but viewers of her CBS hit The Equalizer want to know if her skills also include motorcycle riding. Indeed, her character on the show is often seen on a bike, but is it really her riding it?
What Happens When a Traitor Is in Your Midst? Breaking Down Who Could Be the 'NCIS' Mole
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for NCIS Season 20 on CBS. To say the tight knit NCIS team has been through hell and back over the years would be an understatement. However, their latest investigation may be the most challenging one to solve — is there a mole hiding within the ranks of NCIS?
Genie Francis Young and Restless
Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
'All Rise' Star Jessica Camacho Is Making a Guest Appearance on This Popular Primetime Series
Actress Jessica Camacho has gained quite the following over the years thanks to roles in shows such as Fox's Sleepy Hollow, The CW’s The Flash, and NBC’s Taken. Most recently, fans have come to know and love her as Emily Lopez on OWN's All Rise. Now, the 39-year-old...
Is Tracie Thoms Leaving '9-1-1'? Karen Wilson's Life Is in Danger This Week
When you're part of the team of Los Angeles first responders on 9-1-1, you're bound to get caught up in all sorts of hairy situations. The series follows LA's police, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers as they defend the city against crime and life-threatening emergencies. Life is hard for a first...
Does Hen's Wife, Karen, Die on '9-1-1'? Hopefully the Fox Series Isn't Breaking Our Hearts
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6. Fox's first responder drama 9-1-1 is no stranger to tearjerking moments, but fans were particularly thrown for a loop at the end of Season 6, Episode 5, "Home Invasion." Just when it seemed like all the problems of the week were over and dealt with, the Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear-created series decided to throw an explosion into the mix.
Who Is 'Below Deck Med' Star Natasha Webb Dating? Meet Her Musician Boyfriend
Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is well underway and the tea is piping hot. Early in the season, viewers saw a romance spark between Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White. However, their rendezvous ended almost as soon as it began. Article continues below advertisement. Since then, things have been...
'The Good Doctor' Season 6 Brings Fresh Faces to the Medical Staff
We’ve been seeing quite a few new faces on Season 6 of The Good Doctor – and fans are loving every second of it! Let’s take a moment to meet the guest stars from this season of the ABC medical drama. Article continues below advertisement. Brandon Larracuente...
