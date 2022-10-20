ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marshall Ramsey: Pardon Me

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
Nothing sucks the fun out of an event quite like venting your spleen.

Marshall Ramsey

Marshall Ramsey, a nationally recognized editorial cartoonist, shares his cartoons and travels the state as Mississippi Today’s Editor-At-Large. He’s also host of a weekly statewide radio program and a television program on Mississippi Public Broadcasting and is the author of several books. Marshall is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 2019 recipient of the University of Tennessee Alumni Professional Achievement Award.

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
