ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 4

Related
Must Read Alaska

‘Won’t happen.’ Dunleavy says no to putting Covid shots on required vaccine schedule for school enrollment

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy is part of a chorus of Republican governors who sat they won’t adopt the Covid-19 vaccine as a required shot for children enrolled in Alaska schools. “There are not, nor will there be Covid vaccine mandates for the following reasons,” he said in a note to Must Read Alaska. “CDC cannot mandate them. HSS would have to change regs. They will not. They know my position. Statute would have to be passed by the legislature as well. Won’t happen. I would have to sign it. Won’t happen.”
ALASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Alaska Lawmakers Erupt After Old White Guy Says Natives Should be ‘Sent Home’

An assembly meeting in Alaska turned into a racial debacle when a community member used the public comments portion to espouse his racist views that Indigenous Americans should go “home,” prompting a local lawmaker to call out the man’s bigoted “nonsense.”On Oct. 11, the Anchorage assembly held a regular meeting to discuss everyday issues, like proposed ordinances and licenses in the city. More than four-and-a-half hours in, however, a white man in a collared shirt stood up to casually argue for Alaskan Natives to be kicked out of Anchorage.The man, who identified himself as David Lazer, started by complaining about...
ANCHORAGE, AK
KTLA

Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest

Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How a Democrat Won a State With Just 12% Dem Voters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native ever elected to Congress, stepped onstage Thursday at the year’s biggest meeting of Alaska Natives, an audience of thousands clapped, cheered, and waved fans with Peltola’s face on them.But that still didn’t seem like an adequate reception. So the crowd sang.First, they sang a hymn of the Russian Orthodox Church—of which Peltola and many Alaska Natives are members—called “May God Grant You Many Years,” in Russian, English, and Yupik. Then, they sang an Inupiat language song, “Aarigaa,” which is meant to convey gratitude and appreciation.On stage, Peltola stood hand over her...
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Buy the Most Guns

Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen.But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.On Saturday, Palin appeared alongside her rivals in that race—Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won...
ALASKA STATE
NBC News

Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”

With no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers, at least two dozen rural hospitals have been closing across the U.S. since 2020. These closures are hitting rural women hard and disproportionately affect women of color. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah speaks with Dr. Suzanne Dixon on why she stays one night a week in Franklin, North Carolina, to work toward the day every woman can have a healthy, hopeful pregnancy.Oct. 23, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy