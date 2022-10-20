Read full article on original website
‘Won’t happen.’ Dunleavy says no to putting Covid shots on required vaccine schedule for school enrollment
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy is part of a chorus of Republican governors who sat they won’t adopt the Covid-19 vaccine as a required shot for children enrolled in Alaska schools. “There are not, nor will there be Covid vaccine mandates for the following reasons,” he said in a note to Must Read Alaska. “CDC cannot mandate them. HSS would have to change regs. They will not. They know my position. Statute would have to be passed by the legislature as well. Won’t happen. I would have to sign it. Won’t happen.”
Alaska Lawmakers Erupt After Old White Guy Says Natives Should be ‘Sent Home’
An assembly meeting in Alaska turned into a racial debacle when a community member used the public comments portion to espouse his racist views that Indigenous Americans should go “home,” prompting a local lawmaker to call out the man’s bigoted “nonsense.”On Oct. 11, the Anchorage assembly held a regular meeting to discuss everyday issues, like proposed ordinances and licenses in the city. More than four-and-a-half hours in, however, a white man in a collared shirt stood up to casually argue for Alaskan Natives to be kicked out of Anchorage.The man, who identified himself as David Lazer, started by complaining about...
Here are the states with the best and worst health care systems
The COVID-19 pandemic turned healthcare in the United States into a constant topic of national conversation and has forced millions of people to make access to good, or better, healthcare a top priority. A recent analysis from Better Benefits Guide looked at all 50 states and ranked them from best...
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest
Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
How a Democrat Won a State With Just 12% Dem Voters
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native ever elected to Congress, stepped onstage Thursday at the year’s biggest meeting of Alaska Natives, an audience of thousands clapped, cheered, and waved fans with Peltola’s face on them.But that still didn’t seem like an adequate reception. So the crowd sang.First, they sang a hymn of the Russian Orthodox Church—of which Peltola and many Alaska Natives are members—called “May God Grant You Many Years,” in Russian, English, and Yupik. Then, they sang an Inupiat language song, “Aarigaa,” which is meant to convey gratitude and appreciation.On stage, Peltola stood hand over her...
I've lived in Alaska for 21 years. Here are 4 things tourists should skip and 5 that are worth the money.
After living in the Last Frontier for a while, I know what activities are and aren't worth your time and money, from tram rides to flightseeing tours.
scitechdaily.com
Up to 1.9 Billion Cases – New Research Indicates Far More People Caught COVID Then Official Estimates
A new mathematical model suggests that as few as 1 in 5 COVID cases were counted globally. According to mathematical models, as few as one in every five instances of COVID-19 that occurred during the first 29 months of the pandemic are accounted for in the half billion cases officially recorded.
States Where People Buy the Most Guns
Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Democrat Mary Peltola Endorsed by Allies of Alaska's Former GOP Congressman
Allies of late Representative Don Young, an Alaska Republican, wrote a letter of support on Friday to fully endorse Democratic Representative Mary Peltola for her reelection campaign for the state's at-large U.S. House seat. "We know that she is the right choice to advance the interests of all Alaskans in...
Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen.But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.On Saturday, Palin appeared alongside her rivals in that race—Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won...
Alaska’s ‘Willow Project’ is essential to our Iñupiat sustainability
As the first snows coat Alaska, families are bracing for a long and difficult winter in the midst of historically high energy prices. Across the Lower 48, many will face similar hardships as heating bills arrive in mailboxes. The fact is, six months after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-state progressives still fighting to stop Alaskans from drilling and prospering
Alaskans of all party affiliations frequently wonder why people from the lower 48 states think they know better what their best interests are. This is especially true when it comes to fossil fuel extraction . Last week, President Joe Biden announced the release of 15 million barrels of oil from...
Nationwide, 36% of counties, largely in the Midwest and South, constitute “maternity care deserts”
With no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers, at least two dozen rural hospitals have been closing across the U.S. since 2020. These closures are hitting rural women hard and disproportionately affect women of color. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah speaks with Dr. Suzanne Dixon on why she stays one night a week in Franklin, North Carolina, to work toward the day every woman can have a healthy, hopeful pregnancy.Oct. 23, 2022.
Study Involving Babies Ranks Massachusetts #1–And Not In A Good Way
Listen, it's no secret. Everybody is dealing with it. Times are tough. Life is hard. The cost of living just seems to keep going up. And if you're the parent of a child(or children), the situation is probably even worse. Well, I just came across a study that, unfortunately, probably...
The top 6 germiest places to avoid when traveling, according to experts
Experts have named the six spots that you encounter when traveling, including water fountains and handrails, that carry the most bacteria and viruses.
