Knoxville, TN

WATE

First responders celebrate Knox County woman's 102nd birthday

First responders in Knox County on Sunday helped a 102-year-old woman celebrate her birthday. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. First responders celebrate Knox County woman’s 102nd …. First responders in Knox County on Sunday helped a 102-year-old woman celebrate her birthday. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Knoxville man arrested in Hamilton...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WREG

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersbyers, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

New Sevier County water tanker dedicated to former volunteer firefighter

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A volunteer fire department is celebrating the arrival of a new, and critical, piece of equipment after losing its own during the Hatcher Mountain Fire. The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD) has gone several months without a water tanker ever since it was lost during the over 3,400-acre fire […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Secretary of Energy visits Oak Ridge

Granholm met with Knoxville leaders at the energy-efficiency retrofitting project for affordable housing led by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Granholm met with Knoxville leaders at the energy-efficiency retrofitting project for affordable housing led by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Knoxville man arrested in Hamilton County. An independent Tennessee governor...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vol fans help raise over $85,000 for family of UT-Martin lineman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Tennessee’s historic football season continues, Big Orange fans showed that the Volunteer spirit remains alive and well by helping raise thousands for the family of a UT-Martin football player after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a high-end Category 4 storm in late September, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Sevier County 15-year-old found safe

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Update: The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said the teen has been found safe. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Sunday they were looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Sevierville City Park. They said Levi...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Paranormal Tourism: Take a peek inside Scott County's haunted, historic jail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the oldest and spookiest buildings in Scott County is still standing more than a century after it was built. The history of Scott County Jail dates back to 1904. When it opened, the first two floors housed jailers' quarters, but in 1922 they expanded the jail to house maximum security prisoners on the third floor. It could hold up to 50 inmates at a time.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee Amendment One: "Right to Work"

During the Nov. 8 general election, Tennessee voters will be asked to check ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the ‘right-to-work’ law should be added to Tennessee’s constitution. Its the only amendment on the ballot without bipartisan support. Tennessee Amendment One: “Right to Work”...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KNOXVILLE, TN

