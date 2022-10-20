Read full article on original website
First responders celebrate Knox County woman's 102nd birthday
East TN non-profits sending trucks of food to Hurricane Ian survivors
‘He will be missed by everyone’: Dolly Parton responds to death of Leslie Jordan
Country music icon Dolly Parton posted to Instagram about Leslie Jordan after his fatal car crash in Hollywood Monday.
Old City cocktail bar permanently closing on Halloween
Central Depot, a cocktail bar in Knoxville's Old City, is closing. The bar shared the news on Facebook Sunday afternoon.
Bear euthanized after attacking man inside Gatlinburg cabin
A man vacationing in Gatlinburg was injured over the weekend when a black bear entered his cabin and charged at him, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersbyers, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
New Sevier County water tanker dedicated to former volunteer firefighter
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A volunteer fire department is celebrating the arrival of a new, and critical, piece of equipment after losing its own during the Hatcher Mountain Fire. The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD) has gone several months without a water tanker ever since it was lost during the over 3,400-acre fire […]
2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire
HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
Secretary of Energy visits Oak Ridge
KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
Vol fans help raise over $85,000 for family of UT-Martin lineman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As Tennessee’s historic football season continues, Big Orange fans showed that the Volunteer spirit remains alive and well by helping raise thousands for the family of a UT-Martin football player after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a high-end Category 4 storm in late September, […]
SCSO: Sevier County 15-year-old found safe
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Update: The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said the teen has been found safe. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Sunday they were looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Sevierville City Park. They said Levi...
Paranormal Tourism: Take a peek inside Scott County's haunted, historic jail
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the oldest and spookiest buildings in Scott County is still standing more than a century after it was built. The history of Scott County Jail dates back to 1904. When it opened, the first two floors housed jailers' quarters, but in 1922 they expanded the jail to house maximum security prisoners on the third floor. It could hold up to 50 inmates at a time.
Virginia NAACP leader Kent Carter to be laid to rest in Knoxville after Turks and Caicos shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee native will be laid to rest in Knoxville after he was killed in a shooting while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier in October. Police in the Turks and Caicos said Kent Carter was with another tourist and three guides from...
Tennessee Amendment One: "Right to Work"
During the Nov. 8 general election, Tennessee voters will be asked to check ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the ‘right-to-work’ law should be added to Tennessee’s constitution. Its the only amendment on the ballot without bipartisan support. Tennessee Amendment One: “Right to Work”...
Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KPD: Man arrested after significant crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains on Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a significant, multivehicle crash on I-40 East Sunday afternoon. They said the crash temporarily closed the highway near the Strawberry Plains exit and backed traffic up past the I-640 interchange. Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the crash...
