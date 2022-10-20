Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
No one hurt in Hartford crash involving motorcycle, state police cruiser
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - No injuries were reported when a motorcyclist collided with an empty state police cruiser in Hartford on Tuesday morning. State police said it happened on Interstate 84 westbound in the area of exit 48. They said no one was in the cruiser when it was hit.
Soldier Homecoming | Connecticut National Guardsman surprises son at school after year-long deployment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local elementary school student got a massive surprise Monday afternoon during a school assembly when his dad returned from a year-long deployment overseas. First Sgt. Dan Grenier has been on active duty with the Connecticut National Guard for more than a year. He was serving...
Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River
KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
Questions remain after Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night. Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M. Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments. The building...
Man drove over victim multiple times in Southington parking lot: police
SOUTHINGTON – Police are investigating after they say a man was run over multiple times by a motorist in a local parking lot on Friday. Police on Monday said the suspect has been identified as Jason Feldblum, 49. According to police, Feldblum was driving a 2017 Honda Accord on...
Crash on I-84 east in East Hartford snarls traffic
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford caused a traffic backup on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle between exits 58 and 59. The DOT said that the right lane was closed.
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area. The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911...
Officials: National Guardsman killed in Waterbury crash was set to get married Friday
The Connecticut National Guard is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old member.
Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
Car drives through restaurant, injures several
MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 1pm this afternoon, the Groton Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident with a car into the building at the Somewhere in Time Café, located at 3175 Gold Star highway. Police say members of the Groton Police department, Old Mystic...
'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents
GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
Bridgeport native struck by vehicle
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
