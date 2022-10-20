ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eyewitness News

Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River

KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
KENT, CT
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Questions remain after Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent

KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
KENT, CT
Eyewitness News

2-alarm fire tears through Bridgeport commercial building

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire ripped through the home of King Hardwood Flooring in Bridgeport late on Monday night. Initial calls for a structure fire arrived at dispatch around 10:15 P.M. Units on scene quickly declared a 2-alarm fire. Mutual aid was called in from multiple departments. The building...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on I-84 east in East Hartford snarls traffic

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford caused a traffic backup on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle between exits 58 and 59. The DOT said that the right lane was closed.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden police investigating shooting on Woodin Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting on Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue. Hamden police responded to reports of shots fired at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers located an unoccupied crashed white BMW. The vehicle was shot multiple times and the occupants fled, according […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Car drives through restaurant, injures several

MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 1pm this afternoon, the Groton Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident with a car into the building at the Somewhere in Time Café, located at 3175 Gold Star highway. Police say members of the Groton Police department, Old Mystic...
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning. Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain. Bystanders said the...
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport native struck by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a report of a man struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue early Sunday morning. At around 1:30 a.m. a Bridgeport police officer was flagged down by a motorist reporting that a man was lying on the ground on Housatonic Avenue and was possibly struck by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

