Read full article on original website
Related
She’s Just Not That Into You: When Adult Friendships End
We’ve certainly been there. As a mother of two young children, I’ve unfortunately had both of them make this sad declaration. Relational aggression in young children is a real thing, and it happens far earlier than I was prepared for. It forced us to have discussions about complex feelings and emotions much earlier than anticipated. As an adult, though, this doesn’t really happen, right? That’s what I thought until it happened to me.
I Hate To Break It To You But If You Recognize Any Of These 32 Pictures You Are Officially Old
I don't make the rules. It's just the truth.
I get paid $100 an hour just for reading books – my side hustle costs no money to start and I can do it in my pajamas
A YOUTUBER reveals how you can conduct a side hustle that earns $100 without leaving having to leave house. In a recently posted Youtube video, Diamond Chanel went through website ACX, which solicits audiobook recordings for thousands of e- books. How it works. Once you create an account, you will...
35 Things Basically Everyone Experienced During Their Childhood But Never, Ever Talks About
Be honest: you basically did all of these.
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
Young girl runs away from home because father won’t let her have a toad and worm selling stand at the house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. There is a wonderful woman named Patty who I worked with years ago who who was just a riot to be around. If it weren’t the stories she told about her crazy (and oftentimes very mean) husband, she would catch our attention with stories about her kids who were always seeming to get into trouble.
I’m a bride-to-be – my friend called my wedding rule a ‘joke’ but people are divided on my response
AS well as saying "I do," there's another important question that has needed answering regarding your wedding day. Deciding between an open or cash bar can make or break your wedding reception. A Reddit user shared the wedding rule she had in place that one friend thought was a joke.
My husband's high-school girlfriend wouldn't stop calling him, so I finally had to say something
I'm not a jealous woman, generally. However, when my husband's old girlfriend from high school started calling him out of the blue, I definitely had a raised eyebrow over it. She started calling him randomly, at all hours, with some sort of life crisis that she apparently needed him to help her process through conversation.
"If you and your dad wouldn't be too cheap" Man shouts at his girlfriend in the airport
Public yelling is an unacceptable behavior that will come off as embarrassing to the person on the other end. It could also create trauma, even if small, in the recipient. As a result, the relationship might become unhealthy. On the other hand, the partner who shouts might get rid of their frustration while seeming immature to the public.
Slate
Our Family Is in Shambles Over My Grandmother’s Dying Wish
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) When my sister had her son—the only one in my extended family to have a child so far—our grandmother told her she wanted her family to have her home when she died. It’s a modest house in a very nice neighborhood with excellent schools, a walkable downtown, and so on. (My sister and her husband currently rent a house.) We all hoped this would be a faraway offer, but unfortunately, my grandmother fell ill and died this year. She was a wonderful if complicated woman, and we’re mostly focused on our grief. But we barely had her in the ground when estate issues flared up. My mom has several brothers, and years ago my grandmother said she wanted her assets split between my mom and them upon her death.
A simple 'test' can help identify potentially abusive partners early in a relationship.
This article originally appeared on 02.11.19 I know two women who recently left abusive partners. Both men seemed sweet and likable—even gentle—each time I saw them. Both had some lovely qualities as people and even as partners. And both turned out to be controlling, increasingly abusive partners behind closed doors.
Me and my husband dreamt of having the happily-ever-after when we adopted but our daughter tore our family apart
WHEN Pam*, 52, and her husband adopted Becky* in 2016, they dreamed of creating a happy-ever-after for them all. Nothing could have prepared her for the reality of taking in a troubled, neglected child – or the harsh toll it would take on her marriage. Sitting at the kitchen...
'Selfish' Woman Refusing to Help Sister Look After Dying Stepdad Cheered
"He made it clear that he's not your dad. Just because Katie is living in her own world doesn't make it any less true," commented one supportive Reddit poster.
Mother-daughter funeral care duo give facials and dye hair of deceased after ‘upset’ over how late father was treated
A mother who started working in funeral care having been “really upset” by the way her late father was taken care of after he died is celebrating 10 years in the job with her daughter now in the same line of work.Michelle and Jodie Slinn, who share a home in Walthamstow, London, both work for the Co-op Funeralcare chain – Michelle said she knew her daughter, who secured the job with an interview on her 21st birthday, would be “brilliant”.The pair have honoured families’ wishes by dyeing the hair of the deceased as well as giving facials, while Jodie said...
When You Have No Reason To Believe, You're Almost There
We’ve all heard it, and if we didn’t, with some sense of self awareness, we’ve noticed that entertaining emotions such as hate, anger, resentment, and so on, is detrimental to our well-being, and our lives.
Woman Refusing to 'Prioritize' Fiancé's Kids Over Grieving Nephews Backed
"He actually thinks deprioritizing two very young kids who just lost their parents is the right way to go?" said one shocked Reddit user.
themindsjournal.com
You Are With The Wrong Person
When you rarely feel loved and cared about. When you are in a relationship/marriage, but always feel alone. When you don’t feel safe with this person. (You are not sure you can trust them) When your life is harder. Rather than easing the stress, things seem to have gotten harder. When conflicts and situations, with others arise and, You don’t feel like this person has your back, and is in your corner. When you can’t count on, and rely on, that person. (You are let down a lot) When you feel sad a lot of the time, but you don’t know why? When that person is emotionally unavailable to you. (When difficulties arise, this person is not there to comfort, and support you.) When they don’t hurt when you hurt. When you are struggling or having a difficult time, and that person doesn’t show concern, love or care. When they don’t encourage and support your dreams. You don’t feel like that person believes in you, or wants you to succeed. When you are the one that is always giving more, whether it’s time, love, support, money or something else.? (You are the only one carrying most of the weight of the relationship.)
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog
Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog. She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand. Elle...
Comments / 2