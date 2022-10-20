ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 9

Fred G. Sanford
4d ago

Larry “the failure” krasner strikes again. Thanks to all of the sheep who voted for this tool. The blood is on Larry’s hands and the voters.

Reply(1)
4
Arctic Water
4d ago

u have to "turn" ur life AROUND ONCE you "beat" a murder rap!!! IF NOT, then the judge AND THE D.A. WILL see that u haven't "learned ur lesson" ,they WILL seek a VERY long-term sentence for ppl LIKE HIM!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges

>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
READING, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Panel investigating crime in Philly puts blame on DA Krasner for lack of prosecutions

(*This story was updated at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, 10/25/22 to include additional comment from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office) The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order voted Monday to present an interim report to the full chamber on its investigation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and crime in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate ‘Intimate’ Media Distribution

TRAPPE PA – A break-up between a 21-year-old Trappe woman and her 23-year-old former boyfriend allegedly prompted the jilted man to send “intimate images” and video of the woman to her current boyfriend. Dissemination of that media is now the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police investigation, according to a report issued Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) from its Troop K Barracks.
TRAPPE, PA
CBS News

Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot dead in Oxford Circle ShopRite parking lot: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Street Cleaner Fatally Shot by Coworker in ShopRite Parking Lot, Police Say

A street cleaner was fatally shot by his coworker early Saturday morning in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia, authorities said. After the two men had a verbal altercation inside a street sweeping vehicle, the pair pulled over at a ShopRite parking lot on Oxford Avenue in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide

POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Departmetn is searching for suspects wanted in a shooting into a crowd last week in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on October 12th on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother and infant, had gathered. The males walk by the crowd and one of the men pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd before fleeing the scene on foot. Amazingly, no one was hit by gunfire. If you have any information about this crime The post Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar

An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in

54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy