Read full article on original website
Fred G. Sanford
4d ago
Larry “the failure” krasner strikes again. Thanks to all of the sheep who voted for this tool. The blood is on Larry’s hands and the voters.
Reply(1)
4
Arctic Water
4d ago
u have to "turn" ur life AROUND ONCE you "beat" a murder rap!!! IF NOT, then the judge AND THE D.A. WILL see that u haven't "learned ur lesson" ,they WILL seek a VERY long-term sentence for ppl LIKE HIM!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
iheart.com
Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges
>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
fox29.com
Police: Man injured in overnight shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a shooting in Kensington. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2600 block of E Hagert Street in the early hours of Monday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the area and found a man...
Former Philly police officer acquitted of lying to FBI in drug raid
PHILADELPHIA — A federal jury has acquitted a former Philadelphia police sergeant of lying to the FBI about money seized during a drug raid. Jurors deliberated for only one hour Friday before clearing 50-year-old Michael Kennedy of eight counts of making false statements to the FBI, obstruction and conspiracy, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
fox29.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School mass shooter pleads guilty to murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity defense and instead accepting guilt for his involvement in the mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The 16-year-old accepted guilt to four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven...
penncapital-star.com
Panel investigating crime in Philly puts blame on DA Krasner for lack of prosecutions
(*This story was updated at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, 10/25/22 to include additional comment from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office) The House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order voted Monday to present an interim report to the full chamber on its investigation of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and crime in Philadelphia.
Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County
A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said. Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash...
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
fox29.com
New Philadelphia Medical Examiner addresses challenges facing her office
Leaders in Philadelphia appointed Dr. Constance DiAngelo to lead the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Dr. DiAngelo spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole about challenges facing her office, including the need for more staffing and the lingering controversy surrounding the 1985 MOVE bombing.
CBS News
Man shot in Kensington: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified man was shot in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:15 p.m. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the right buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate ‘Intimate’ Media Distribution
TRAPPE PA – A break-up between a 21-year-old Trappe woman and her 23-year-old former boyfriend allegedly prompted the jilted man to send “intimate images” and video of the woman to her current boyfriend. Dissemination of that media is now the subject of a Pennsylvania State Police investigation, according to a report issued Friday (Oct. 21, 2022) from its Troop K Barracks.
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
Man shot dead in Oxford Circle ShopRite parking lot: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
NBC Philadelphia
Street Cleaner Fatally Shot by Coworker in ShopRite Parking Lot, Police Say
A street cleaner was fatally shot by his coworker early Saturday morning in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia, authorities said. After the two men had a verbal altercation inside a street sweeping vehicle, the pair pulled over at a ShopRite parking lot on Oxford Avenue in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police Capt. A.J. Mirabella Jr. told NBC10.
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Departmetn is searching for suspects wanted in a shooting into a crowd last week in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on October 12th on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother and infant, had gathered. The males walk by the crowd and one of the men pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd before fleeing the scene on foot. Amazingly, no one was hit by gunfire. If you have any information about this crime The post Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: Argument between cleaning crews leaves man dead outside ShopRite in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Things turned deadly when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting outside a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Saturday morning. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest at a ShopRite on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect.
NBC Philadelphia
Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar
An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
fox29.com
Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in
54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left the driver of a dirt bike dead. The crash happened Friday night near 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue in Hunting Park.
Comments / 9