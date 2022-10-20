PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Departmetn is searching for suspects wanted in a shooting into a crowd last week in West Philadelphia. It happened around 5:15 PM on October 12th on the southeast corner of 52nd and Arch Streets. Surveillance video shows two males approach the corner where several people, including a mother and infant, had gathered. The males walk by the crowd and one of the men pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd before fleeing the scene on foot. Amazingly, no one was hit by gunfire. If you have any information about this crime The post Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in Philadelphia’s 16th District appeared first on Shore News Network.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO