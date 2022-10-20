Read full article on original website
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
10 College Basketball Players to Watch for in 2022-23
10 college basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New year, new college sensations. The last college basketball season was the year of the big men. Paolo Banchero of Duke, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith Jr. of Auburn captivated audiences en route to becoming the top three overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
10 Best Players Remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
10 best players remaining in 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs conference final brackets are set. With the conference semifinals in the books, the two No. 1-seeded teams are still alive and each is searching for its first ever title. In...
Yankees Use 2004 Red Sox Highlights as Motivation Ahead of Game 4
Yankees use 2004 Red Sox highlights as motivation ahead of Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Yankees will literally do anything to win an AL Championship Series game at this point. The Yankees, who have one more chance to preserve a spot in the World...
Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
