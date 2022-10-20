Remember shopping at Toys R Us or Hudson's? Today's retailers are banking on you saying 'yes'

(WWJ) – We’re inching closer to the holiday shopping season and as usual, what’s old is new again. Retailers are banking heavily on nostalgia being a big motivating factor this year.

We’ve all got vivid memories of Christmas shopping at our favorite stores for our favorite toys as a kid. But many of those stores with glorious window displays we remember from our childhood no longer exist – at least not as we remember them.

On a new Daily J , WWJ’s Zach Clark goes back in time to find out what is popular right now – and what’s behind that trend.