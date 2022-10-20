ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Taken Into Custody, Including Man With Nunchucks, After Westport Traffic Stop

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Juan Velasco Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

Three men were arrested following a traffic stop in Fairfield County in which the driver was charged with having drug paraphernalia, homemade nunchucks, and failure to appear.

The incident took place in Westport on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m.

According to Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police, an officer on routine patrol pulled a car over for a motor vehicle violation in the area of 379 Post Road East.

The driver, identified as Juan Velasco, age 40, of Bridgeport, reportedly admitted that his license was currently suspended and that the car he was driving was not registered, Wolf said.

Additionally, the officer spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view. A search of the car yielded additional paraphernalia as well as a pair of homemade nunchucks, he added.

Velasco was arrested and charged with:

  • Weapons in vehicles
  • Misuse of a license plate
  • Operating a motor vehicle under suspension
  • Operating an unregistered vehicle
  • Failure to display license plates
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt

He was held on a $5,000 bond until his arraignment.

Two other individuals who were in the car were also taken into custody for outstanding warrants, including Robert Konigsberg, age 57, of Bridgeport, and Anthony Martinez, age 21, of Westport, Wolf said.

However, neither passenger was charged in relation to the Westport incident.

