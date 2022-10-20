Read full article on original website
chuck Dovis
4d ago
Why oh why do women date these type of men ? I pray the baby to heaven, that man to hell, and the mother in purgatory to think about it. Please none of this crap about he was a nice guy when they first met.
6
Katie66
3d ago
The mother needs to be brought up on charges as well. The child had older injuries, this has been going on awhile. But the reports say she is not being charged. Don’t care if em she was a victim too, you protect your child at all costs. Let’s do unto both of them what they did upon this child……
2
AA ron
4d ago
why wasn't he charged with 1st degree murder?
16
Nicholas Kraus pleads guilty to plowing SUV into group of protesters in Uptown, killing 1
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 36-year-old St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to plowing his SUV into a group of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one person. According to court records, Nicholas Kraus' trial was set to begin Monday, but it was changed to a plea hearing. At 1:30 p.m., Kraus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. On the evening of June 13, 2021, investigators say Kraus sped into a group of protesters, slamming his SUV into a parked car in the middle of the street, pushing it into the protesters. The car belonged to Deona Knajdek, who was...
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
fox9.com
Driver pleads guilty to killing Minneapolis protester in 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man accused of driving a car into a group of protesters, killing one, in Minneapolis in June 2021 has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Kraus, who was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, is charged with second-degree murder for the crash that killed 31-year-old Deonna Marie and injured three others on June 13, 2021. Instead, Kraus pleaded guilty on Monday to two of the three charges against him: second-degree murder and second-degree assault. A third charge of second-degree assault was dropped.
Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents
Police are looking for a man who went to a Richfield address in search of his girlfriend and shot at people living in a duplex before fleeing. No one was injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday at about 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South, with Lt. Brad Drayna telling Bring Me The News investigators have identified the suspect, but he is yet to be found as of Monday afternoon.
fox9.com
Man carrying gun at Brooklyn Park corn maze hurt in accidental discharge
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man carrying a concealed gun at a Brooklyn Park corn maze over the weekend ended up injured after his weapon was accidentally discharged. Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the shooting at the corn maze off 109th Avenue North near Highway 169 Saturday morning shortly before noon.
KAAL-TV
Minneapolis man received 6 months jail, 10 years probation after 3rd-degree murder plea
(ABC 6 News) – A Minneapolis man was sentenced to about 6 months of additional jail time, followed by 10 years’ probation in Fillmore County Court Monday, Oct. 24. Nelson Soro Augustino pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder following a 2021 drug sale, as well as assault and battery in a 2020 Chatfield incident.
One Of The Former Officers Charged For Killing George Floyd Has Pleaded Guilty To A Manslaughter Charge
Another has waived his right to a trial by jury, allowing a judge to decide the case.
fox9.com
3-year-old toddler expected to survive after Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a toddler on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North. Police found the 3-year-old girl inside the home with a non-life-threatening...
Man "accidentally" shoots himself at Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park
The Brooklyn Park Police Department released information Monday about a shooting at the Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park. Initial information provided indicate that a man may have “accidently shot himself while attending the event”.
Park High School employee killed in Cottage Grove crash
A Cottage Grove high school employee died in a fiery crash in the early hours of Friday morning. Corbin Buss, 27 was identified as the driver killed in the crash reported at the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road at 1:07 a.m. An email from Park High School was sent to parents and staff addressing Buss' death Sunday night.
Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night
A toddler was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in Minneapolis. The girl suffered what police are calling a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when shots were fired outside a home on the 2200 block of 5th Ave. N around 10:06 p.m. Police say the girl was inside the residence when they...
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Twin Cities harvest attraction
A man accidentally shot himself in the leg while attending a fall festival attraction in Brooklyn Park Saturday morning. According to an alert from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old man from Circle Pines who had shot himself on the 8000 block of 109th Avenue North just before noon.
actionnews5.com
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
WOODBURY, Minn. (KARE) - A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary were in the right place at the right time to help a police officer who was dragged by a driver in an allegedly stolen truck. John and Jessica Norring went pillow shopping Tuesday at a JCPenney in Woodbury, Minnesota. It...
fox9.com
1-year-old Maplewood girl beaten to death by mom's boyfriend: charges
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 1-year-old Maplewood. girl was beaten to death by her mom's boyfriend, who filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone, charges against him allege. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, of Maplewood, is charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in the death of the 17-month-old girl on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to charges, he beat and burned the young child.
fox9.com
Minneapolis woman who survived horrific car crash meets with crew who saved her life
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A young Minneapolis woman, who has not only overcome a rare form of cancer, but Monday visited with the crew who saved her life after she suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a vehicle in Uptown a year ago. Anya Magnuson made quite...
KIMT
Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl in Minnesota
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday. Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23, 2022 around 2:34 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 north of 825th Street Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun
MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
mprnews.org
Two former officers charged in George Floyd's killing begin state court trial
Two and a half years and several trials later, two former Minneapolis police officers go on trial on state charges that they aided Derek Chauvin in the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Hennepin County District Court. Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng...
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
Comments / 17