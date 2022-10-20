ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

chuck Dovis
4d ago

Why oh why do women date these type of men ? I pray the baby to heaven, that man to hell, and the mother in purgatory to think about it. Please none of this crap about he was a nice guy when they first met.

Katie66
3d ago

The mother needs to be brought up on charges as well. The child had older injuries, this has been going on awhile. But the reports say she is not being charged. Don’t care if em she was a victim too, you protect your child at all costs. Let’s do unto both of them what they did upon this child……

AA ron
4d ago

why wasn't he charged with 1st degree murder?

