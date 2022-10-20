ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland commissioners launch program to link students to local jobs

By Rich Cholodofsky
 4 days ago
The Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday approved the creation of what they termed a “groundbreaking” program to invest in the future of local students.

Commissioners allocated $949,000 toward a newly formed Westmoreland Workforce Development Plan that will be available at all 17 county school districts to promote occupational guidance and coordination of internships with local firms.

“This is a huge victory for the residents of Westmoreland County and the school districts,” Commissioner Sean Kertes said. “I don’t believe any county commissioner board in the past has given money directly to school districts.

“This is giving the option for the youth to start working at a young age, go to these facilities, working and having real wages. This is groundbreaking and monumental.”

The program is being funded with a portion of the $105 million the county received in federal covid pandemic relief funds. It will be coordinated through the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, a private nonprofit agency that promotes county development.

County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said the program is designed to give students a realistic view of local manufacturing and industrial job opportunities and help them break into those fields.

“College isn’t for everybody, and they can start at a young age and get into these companies and decide if they want to stay after they graduate,” Thrasher said.

Commissioner Doug Chew said providing local industry with a ready-made workforce is essential for growth and could help reverse the population declines the county has experienced in the past several decades.

“Internship is a big selling point,” Chew said. “The earlier kids can figure out what certain careers are, the better they’ll be able to decide how to get to that end result.”

3-pronged plan

Planning for the workforce development program has been ongoing for about two years, said Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Growth Connection of Westmoreland.

It will feature three distinct efforts:

• Establish classroom work and potential career paths for high school students;

• Assist students in obtaining internships with local firms;

• Provide leadership training for school administrators.

5-district pilot program

Five school districts — Burrell, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield and Jeannette — will be part of an initial pilot program. All other county districts will be eligible to participate in the program at no cost as early as next school year, commissioners said.

The county funds will be used to hire staff and provide guidance for students to help them obtain internships at local firms.

The program will initially be funded for two years. Additional funding will be sought through grants from government and foundations, Smith said.

“This is a comprehensive workforce development program for all of Westmoreland County developed by the superintendents and has been vetted over the years,” he added. “This program is designed to get kids into our businesses.”

Making students ‘life ready’

For educators, the program will augment efforts already underway.

Gennaro R. Piraino Jr., superintendent at Franklin Regional School District, said students already receive training as part of the standard curriculum, but the commissioners’ program is a needed expansion of those efforts.

“Our goal is to create life-ready students, and we will infuse this into courses that already exist,” Piraino said. “I am excited, and I really think this will be instrumental in taking us to the next level, the next step.”

