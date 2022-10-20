Read full article on original website
Man Arrested For Threatening and Taking Man’s Phone in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Police arrest a Fargo man after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. It happened in the 2800 block of 7th Street North where police say 20-year-old Austin Ruddell arranged to meet the man to sell him a stereo.
Becker County Jury Convicts Man of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of Drugs
BECKER COUNTY (KDLM) – On October 20, 2022, following a day and a half jury trial, a Becker County jury returned a guilty verdict on Donald Crenshaw-Thomas for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance. The case stems from a traffic stop on November 18,...
Threat Leads To Lockdown At Dakota Magic Casino & C-Store on Sunday
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Authorities responded to Dakota Magic Casino and C-Store along the North Dakota-South Dakota border Sunday after an alleged threat was called in, leading to a lockdown. Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Police Department responded around noon. Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky says his deputies were called...
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
Two arrested after Fargo pursuit
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police arrested two women and are searching for a male driver following an early morning pursuit. Police were called to the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S. around 12:15am Thursday on a report of a disturbance and possible shots fired. When officers arrived, a green SUV fled the area at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase. During the pursuit, a weapon was displayed from the front passenger side window but no shots were fired. Police used a tire flattening device to stop the vehicle near 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Let me be more clear, this is a nightmare anyone would hate to go through, and it happens a lot. So who knows what floats each other's boat? That's all personal and usually between a few select groups of people, right? I guess I should tell you that when someone feels the need to share certain body parts OR all of them in a photo, it's a pretty darn good idea that - A) You are going to capture all of your nakedness with your own phone or camera and most importantly - B) Triple check yourself a thousand times over before you send that special nude pic out. This is the horror that Lt. Tommy Ray has had to re-live every day since September of last year.
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
Motorcyclist fights for life after crash near Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Wahpeton man is fighting for his life following a crash on County Road 8. Authorities say the 60-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he did not adjust for a curve before running off the road. A North Dakota Highway Patrol report states the motorcycle...
Vehicle Crash South of Sebeka Results in Marijuana Bust
A vehicle reportedly crashed near Rockwood Township, just south of Sebeka, which lead to officials discovering drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 16th, 24-year-old Hanna Saul of Solway was driving westbound on County Road 9 at a high speed. She then hit a deer and lost control of her 2014 Hyundai. The vehicle entered the opposing ditch and skidded before crashing into a fence and came to a stop in a tree line.
CAIR: Investigate Possible Bias Motive for Vandalism At Muslim Cemetery in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive for vandalism at a Muslim cemetery in Fargo. The incident at the Islamic Society Cemetery was reported to police on Friday. These pictures provided by...
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
Homes evacuated due to large grass fire off I-94 in Douglas County
BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Multiple homes Saturday afternoon were evacuated as the result of a large grass fire in a ditch along Interstate 94.The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a fire at mile marker 91 on I-94 around 1:20 p.m.The fire quickly spread to tall grass and cattails south of the highway along County Road 7 Northwest and Pheasant Drive Northwest.Two aircraft from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called in to assist fire crews on the ground.It took multiple fire departments several hours to contain the fire, the DCSO says.No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria Wednesday
(Alexandria, MN)—The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured following a crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 29 at Carneva Acres NE in Alexandria Township. Authorities say a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Julie Lynn Johnson,...
Otter Tail County emergency crews called for a report of a person shot
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a home on County Highway 24 near Highway 27 Saturday afternoon, for a report of a person shot. According to dispatch audio, an air medic was requested. Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this developing...
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
Islamic Society Fargo-Moorhead looking to raise $50k for cemetery security
STANLEY TOWNSHIP, N.D. (KVRR) – The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead is looking to raise 50 thousand dollars to improve security after a vandal destroyed five vaults. Staff say they found out about vandalism and five destroyed burial vaults on Friday while getting ready for a funeral. Damage is estimated at $5,000. The vaults were stored inside an empty home next to the cemetery south of Fargo.
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
