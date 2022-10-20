ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW Homecoming cupcake mural pays homage to Bucky Badger

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294aBp_0igvHLdC00

MADISON, Wis. — Homecoming activities continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Thursday with a mural made out of cupcakes.

The mural, made to look like Bucky Badger, was assembled in the Sun Garden at Union South.

Volunteers were eager to bring the event back after several years without it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Usually this is just a place for studying and just kind of relaxing, but it gives it a more upbeat, entertaining environment to be in for Homecoming to make it more exciting.”,” cupcake director Olivia Bratzke said.

FROM MADISON MAGAZINE: 12 things to do during UW-Madison’s 112th Homecoming Week

A total of 1,200 cupcakes were used to create the mural, which will be given away at 7:30 p.m. as part of Union South’s Shindig at the Sett.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sunburst chairs at Memorial Union Terrace packed up for the season

MADISON, Wis. — The Sunburst chairs at the Wisconsin Union’s Memorial Union Terrace are leaving the space until next spring. The removal of the Terrace chairs on Monday morning marks the end of Memorial Union’s warm weather programming, including free and low-cost live music, art activities, film showings, and seasonal dining options. The Wisconsin Union will continue to provide non-profit...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Madison Magazine Halloween Photo Contest

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Magazine is once again ready for Halloween. Our partners are hosting a Halloween Photo Contest. New this year, you can enter your pictures for a chance to win a spooktacular gift card to a local restaurant. Madison Magazine editor Andie Behling says it’s really about just having some fun with it. “We love seeing everyone’s Halloween...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: UW Homecoming is here; ‘Fill the Hill’ celebrates 10th year with pink flamingo invasion

MADISON, Wis. — For the 10th year, Bascom Hill will be transformed into a sea of pink flamingos when the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) holds its annual Fill the Hill event. It comes ahead of Homecoming Weekend at UW. Fill the Hill is the largest day-of-giving initiative during the university’s fall annual campaign. For each gift given during...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

“Art of the Needle” show gives Madison artists a chance to shine

MADISON, Wis. — Madison area sewers showcased their work Saturday at the “Art of the Needle” show. The show was held at the Lutheran Church of Living Christ and the Madison area chapter of the Embroiders Guild set up shop, selling handmade items, patterns, stitching supplies and more. The was also a special display of Ukrainian stitching. The chapter’s president...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Madison’s ‘Fill the Hill’ raises more than $421K

MADISON, Wis. — The tenth “Fill the Hill” fundraiser at the University of Wisconsin-Madison brought in more than $421,000 for various campus initiatives. This year’s campaign collected 2,789 gifts totaling $421,057, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association said Friday night. The total was down slightly from the $436,000 raised in 2021, but the number of gifts was more than 550...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Badger Band prepares for UW Homecoming parade

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Homecoming Week at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the Badger Band is getting ready for its annual parade performance. News 3 Now photojournalist Sydney Martin caught up with the band as they ran through one of their final practices before the event. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Educators hold Capitol rally ahead of election

MADISON, Wis. — Teachers, administrators and students from across the Badger State came together for a “Unity in the Community” rally Monday night in an effort to push people toward the polls to bring change to Wisconsin’s education system. Monday night’s rally at the Capitol focused on fairly-funded public education, as attendees stressed how critical it is for voters to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Pete Buttigieg to campaign in Madison for Barnes

MADISON, Wis. — Former 2020 presidential candidate and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit Madison Friday to campaign with U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes. Barnes and Buttigieg will be joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan at an event encouraging voters to vote early for the Nov. 8 election — early voting starts...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Walking parade around Capitol highlights after-school programming’s importance

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Youth Company, Madison Out-Of-School Time and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway took part in a walking parade around the Capitol Thursday to highlight the importance of after-school programming. Rhodes-Conway proclaimed Thursday “Lights on After School Day” in the city, coinciding with a nationwide day of celebration. The day aims to recognize people who provide after-school care to young...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Electric fire truck wins 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest

MADISON, Wis. — A winner has been named in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Appleton-based Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck took home the top prize this year, beating out 15 other products in a March Madness bracket-style competition. The Volterra truck is billed as the first zero-emission electric fire truck in use in North America. RELATED: Madison...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

With record demand for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving baskets, help is still needed

MADISON, Wis. — Within 24 hours of registration opening for the Goodman Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive this year, nearly 3,000 people signed up to receive the meal baskets, setting a record and showing the growing need in the community. In total, 2,911 registrants submitted their names for the drive in the day after it opened, roughly 500 more...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland. Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway. He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded. He did not have information on whether others were injured.
HARTLAND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy