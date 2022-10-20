UW Homecoming cupcake mural pays homage to Bucky Badger

MADISON, Wis. — Homecoming activities continued at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Thursday with a mural made out of cupcakes.

The mural, made to look like Bucky Badger, was assembled in the Sun Garden at Union South.

Volunteers were eager to bring the event back after several years without it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Usually this is just a place for studying and just kind of relaxing, but it gives it a more upbeat, entertaining environment to be in for Homecoming to make it more exciting.”,” cupcake director Olivia Bratzke said.

FROM MADISON MAGAZINE: 12 things to do during UW-Madison’s 112th Homecoming Week

A total of 1,200 cupcakes were used to create the mural, which will be given away at 7:30 p.m. as part of Union South’s Shindig at the Sett.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.