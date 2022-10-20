The White House said Monday that reports the US is considering national security reviews of some of Elon Musk's business ventures are "not true." "There's a lot of interest in those reportings," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about a Bloomberg report from last week that such reviews were under consideration by Biden administration officials. "Those reportings are not true. So, we'll leave that there. The national security review -- that is not true."

9 HOURS AGO