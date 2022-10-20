Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Julie Taymor Salutes Kurosawa Akira, Defends Multiculturalism Ahead of Leading Tokyo International Film Festival Jury
Acclaimed film and theatre director Julie Taymor paid tribute to legendary Japanese filmmaker Kurosawa Akira in Tokyo on Tuesday, crediting his influence on her deciding to enter the film industry and contributing to her multi-cultural world view. “I go back to when I saw my first ‘foreign film’ in Paris,...
Ryan Murphy says he offered to write 'The Watcher' for free because he 'deeply related' to the story behind Netflix series
Ryan Murphy was willing to write Netflix's "The Watcher" for free after he discovered the rights had been sold as he felt a personal connection to it.
SFGate
‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’ Review: Martin Scorsese’s Portrait of David Johansen Is Lusciously Indulgent Aging-Rock-Star Nostalgia
A month from now, Martin Scorsese will turn 80, and the fact that he goes back that far has always given him a special angle on the rock ‘n’ roll world. From the start, he has been about looking at rock and watching it age — first in “Mean Streets,” where part of the hypnotic rapture of the film’s soundtrack (mostly rock and soul nuggets from the early-to-mid-’60s) is that it’s a decade behind the film’s era (the early ’70s). “The Last Waltz,” Scorsese’s first rock doc, was an end-of-an-epoch elegy for the Band and the counterculture mystique the Band incarnated — though Scorsese, when he shot it, was just 34, and Robbie Robertson was 33. (They were already thinking like young old men.) “Shine a Light” was about the hip-shake snakiness of the Rolling Stones’ sixtysomething longevity, and “Public Speaking,” while not a rock doc, treated Fran Lebowitz as a rock star of raconteurs — as well as one more subject, like the Band or the Stones, who synced up with Scorsese’s mythologizing vantage on aging-yet-ageless boomer mavericks.
SFGate
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
Comments / 0