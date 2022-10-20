ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

$341M funding boost given to Kansas hospitals

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFJTw_0igvGq1600

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansas hospitals are set to receive a monetary boost with the enhancement of the Health Care Access Improvement Program (HCAIP).

Federal approval has been given to Kansas for HCAIP, meaning that $341 million will be coming to the sunflower state each year when hospitals are financially vulnerable, according to the Office of the Governor. This additional funding will boost Medicaid payments to hospitals, benefiting Kansans by helping to maintain the state’s hospital network.

“Kansas hospitals appreciate the efforts of our state and federal leaders to obtain approval for a program that will help support hospitals’ ability to provide care to all Kansans,” Chad Austin, President and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association said.

Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu

HCAIP has historically imposed an assessment on inpatient revenues for most Kansas hospitals. In 2020, the Kansas Legislature increased the provider assessment and expanded the scope of the assessment to include outpatient services, according to the Office of the Governor. Funds drawn through a federal matching program are critical to increasing and improving access to medical care and to help reduce disparities among rural and minority populations.

“We are thankful for the diligent work from our Medicaid leadership team, congressional delegation and appreciate our strong and collaborative relationship with the hospital leaders in Kansas,” Secretary Janet Stanek, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “We also want to thank our federal Medicaid partners and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This important program would not be possible without their support.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

