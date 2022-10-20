$341M funding boost given to Kansas hospitals

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansas hospitals are set to receive a monetary boost with the enhancement of the Health Care Access Improvement Program (HCAIP).

Federal approval has been given to Kansas for HCAIP, meaning that $341 million will be coming to the sunflower state each year when hospitals are financially vulnerable, according to the Office of the Governor. This additional funding will boost Medicaid payments to hospitals, benefiting Kansans by helping to maintain the state’s hospital network.

“Kansas hospitals appreciate the efforts of our state and federal leaders to obtain approval for a program that will help support hospitals’ ability to provide care to all Kansans,” Chad Austin, President and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association said.

HCAIP has historically imposed an assessment on inpatient revenues for most Kansas hospitals. In 2020, the Kansas Legislature increased the provider assessment and expanded the scope of the assessment to include outpatient services, according to the Office of the Governor. Funds drawn through a federal matching program are critical to increasing and improving access to medical care and to help reduce disparities among rural and minority populations.

“We are thankful for the diligent work from our Medicaid leadership team, congressional delegation and appreciate our strong and collaborative relationship with the hospital leaders in Kansas,” Secretary Janet Stanek, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “We also want to thank our federal Medicaid partners and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This important program would not be possible without their support.”

