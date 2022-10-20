ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
Bear enters locked Gatlinburg cabin, attacks man who was on vacation, officials say

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WCYB) — A bear entered a locked cabin in Gatlinburg and attacked a man who was on vacation, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Officials said the incident occurred at a rental cabin late Saturday in the downtown area. The man walked into the kitchen to find that a bear entered through a set of locked, but not dead-bolted French doors. The bear charged the man and swatted at him, causing serious injuries to his face and the top of his head. The bear also scratched him in the back as he went to the bedroom where he locked himself in and called 911, officials said.
NC Forest Service releases cause of Chocolate Drop fire near US-74 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the cause of the Chocolate Drop fire that shut down a portion of US-74 westbound in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21. North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Ryan Searcy told News 13 on Sunday, Oct. 23 that the fire was caused by an 18-wheeler truck tire blowout. The blowout ended up sparking five brush fires along a 1-mile stretch of US-74.
Skydiver killed in accident at David Crockett High School identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The skydiver killed in Friday night's accident at David Crockett High School has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Richard Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, was part of a team from Jump TN hired to land on the football field at the beginning of the Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett.
Pet Pals: Vido

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The body of a man who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found at the bottom of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain. Authorities say it appears the man accidentally fell from an overlook. At this time, authorities have not released the man’s name or where he was from.
Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
Henderson County farmers to get $14 million from relief bill

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year was a hard one for area farmers. But a relief bill will help many get back on track financially. Back-to-back freezes in April 2021 devastated many crops. And then, five months later, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swamped the area. Altogether,...
