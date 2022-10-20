Read full article on original website
Two suspects wanted after one person reports being robbed of $100 at gunpoint
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. The department says patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street, about a mile south of downtown, just after midnight on Oct. 22 to investigate a report of a robbery. The victim told police a couple of people came up to him while he was sitting inside his truck in a parking lot and demanded money. He said a man brandished a handgun and robbed him of $100.
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
Missing: Henderson County 12-year-old possibly in Asheville area, officials say
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may be in the Asheville area, officials say, possibly in a black SUV. There is...
Macon County motel owner believes fire that partially gutted business was arson
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are investigating a late-night fire that gutted part of a motel in Macon County. No one was seriously injured, but guests had to scramble to find other places to stay. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Relax Inn...
14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in organized theft ring in North Carolina
Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.
Man convicted of rape, kidnapping has time added to sentence for additional crime
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — A Haywood County man sentenced to prison last year has had extra time added to his sentence. In 2021, a jury found Timothy Dewayne Connor, of Waynesville, guilty of first-degree forcible rape, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible rape, and first-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison for those charges.
Firefighter sent to the hospital after blaze destroys venue owner's house
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say they're still looking for the cause of a weekend fire at a Candler event venue. Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments...
Body of missing man found at base of Grandfather Mountain State Park cliff, officials say
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said Sunday evening, Oct. 23, the body of a man reported missing was found at the base of a cliff in Grandfather Mountain State Park Sunday morning. At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, search and rescue crews were dispatched from Grandfather Mountain following an...
Bear enters locked Gatlinburg cabin, attacks man who was on vacation, officials say
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WCYB) — A bear entered a locked cabin in Gatlinburg and attacked a man who was on vacation, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Officials said the incident occurred at a rental cabin late Saturday in the downtown area. The man walked into the kitchen to find that a bear entered through a set of locked, but not dead-bolted French doors. The bear charged the man and swatted at him, causing serious injuries to his face and the top of his head. The bear also scratched him in the back as he went to the bedroom where he locked himself in and called 911, officials said.
NC Forest Service releases cause of Chocolate Drop fire near US-74 in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the cause of the Chocolate Drop fire that shut down a portion of US-74 westbound in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21. North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Ryan Searcy told News 13 on Sunday, Oct. 23 that the fire was caused by an 18-wheeler truck tire blowout. The blowout ended up sparking five brush fires along a 1-mile stretch of US-74.
Part of tractor trailer hangs off of overpass following crash, section of highway closed
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash that resulted in part of a tractor trailer dangling off of an overpass in Western North Carolina prompted authorities to shut down one side of a major highway. Jackson County Emergency Management says crews responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer...
Skydiver killed in accident at David Crockett High School identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The skydiver killed in Friday night's accident at David Crockett High School has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Richard Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, was part of a team from Jump TN hired to land on the football field at the beginning of the Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and David Crockett.
Volunteer-driven Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for those in need in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping struggling homeowners maintain their properties. Hammer and Heart offers home repairs for neighbors in need in the Swannanoa Valley. The volunteer-driven organization has completed projects like replacing septic and HVAC systems, as well as mending leaky roofs. Their latest project...
Pet Pals: Vido
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Vido! He's a four-year-old shepherd-mix up for adoption with Rusty's Legacy in McDowell County. He's highly energetic so he would do best in an active family. Vido would do well with older children and would benefit from a fenced in yard. He hasn't had...
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
Historic Asheville building surrounded by paranormal phenomena, mystery and true crime
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has its fair share of folklore and ghost stories, including a murderous tale right in the heart of Asheville. The story begins 86 years ago at the new Battery Park Hotel. To hear more about the old hotel and its ties to New York City, watch below:
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The body of a man who was reported missing Sunday morning has been found at the bottom of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain. Authorities say it appears the man accidentally fell from an overlook. At this time, authorities have not released the man’s name or where he was from.
Community group gathers input from current, former Transylvania Regional Hospital staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A community group in Transylvania County is looking for feedback about Transylvania Regional Hospital. The community council for the hospital is hoping to speak with current and former staff members. The group hosted 10 listening sessions across Transylvania County. Members heard community concerns about billing,...
Community Resource Day spotlights specific services of local nonprofits, agencies
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In Weaverville, more than 20 nonprofits and government agencies took part in a Community Resource Day on Saturday, Oct. 22. The goal of the event, held at Reems Creek-Beech Presbyterian Church, was to inform community members about the different social services being offered around western North Carolina, including volunteer opportunities and how to receive assistance for specific needs.
Henderson County farmers to get $14 million from relief bill
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year was a hard one for area farmers. But a relief bill will help many get back on track financially. Back-to-back freezes in April 2021 devastated many crops. And then, five months later, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swamped the area. Altogether,...
