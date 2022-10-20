Crash on I-95 North causes delays for Richmond drivers
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 northbound is causing delays for drivers in South Richmond.
The crash was first reported at 5:48 p.m. and is located approximately 1.5 miles north of the Virginia Route 161 exit.
The north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed, according to VDOT,
This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.
