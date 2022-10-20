ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, TX

Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Trinity County

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJYdh_0igvGS1m00

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – One person was arrested after a traffic stop became a drug bust in Trinity County.

Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County

In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Deputy Moore conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes heading east on Highway 94 for a traffic violation.

Deputies Moore and Costa became suspicious of the driver, Dakkari Dijon Mcanuff, and called in assistance from Sgt. Harrleson and his K-9 partner to conduct a search of the vehicle.

Tyler man sentenced to 14 years for allegedly hitting woman with car at Fuzzy’s

Upon arrival, the K-9 conducted its search and confirmed the deputies suspicions by finding approximately:

  • Four pounds & 13 ounces of marijuana
  • 24 grams of cocaine
  • 42 grams of THC edibles
  • Two guns

Mcanuff was then arrested and charged with:

  • Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana
  • No drivers license
  • Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laD38_0igvGS1m00
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29feDE_0igvGS1m00
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2og56P_0igvGS1m00
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xzDL_0igvGS1m00
    Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
  • Photo courtesy of Trinity County Sherriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0igvGS1m00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 3

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches woman arrested for allegedly leaving 4-year-old at home alone

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that they arrested 28-year-old, Britnie Nicole Jeffress for allegedly leaving a 4-year-old child at home alone on Oct. 21. The sheriff’s office said they were alerted to the child’s alleged abandonment after the child went outside and knocked on a neighbor’s door to say […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center

SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
12NewsNow

Man hit, injured by truck on US 96 Saturday, investigation underway

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man was hit and injured by a truck on Highway 96. It happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022, shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers believe a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was traveling south when a person entered the roadway and was hit by the truck, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items

October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
TIMPSON, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck

Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla

For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
ZAVALLA, TX
kjas.com

San Augustine & Bronson experienced a blackout for a few hours on Friday

The residents of San Augustine and Bronson were without power for a few hours on Friday. The blackout began late in the afternoon and power was restored later that night. The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative issued a statement saying that the problem was discovered to be a broken cross arm on a transmission line, affecting both the Bronson and San Augustine sub-stations.
BRONSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy