Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – One person was arrested after a traffic stop became a drug bust in Trinity County.Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Deputy Moore conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes heading east on Highway 94 for a traffic violation.
Deputies Moore and Costa became suspicious of the driver, Dakkari Dijon Mcanuff, and called in assistance from Sgt. Harrleson and his K-9 partner to conduct a search of the vehicle.Tyler man sentenced to 14 years for allegedly hitting woman with car at Fuzzy’s
Upon arrival, the K-9 conducted its search and confirmed the deputies suspicions by finding approximately:
- Four pounds & 13 ounces of marijuana
- 24 grams of cocaine
- 42 grams of THC edibles
- Two guns
Mcanuff was then arrested and charged with:
- Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana
- No drivers license
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 3