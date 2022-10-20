Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Boise Entrepreneur Weeks starts on Monday, but first they played dodgeball
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Entrepreneur Week runs from Monday through Friday, it's one of the biggest events of its kind in the west featuring around 140 different events during the week. "That is everything from talks, workshops, panels about starting your own business, fundraising, marketing anything you could think...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
KIVI-TV
Bogus Basin announces winter season improvements
BOISE, Idaho — Heading into its 80th year, Bogus Basin is announcing several winter season capital improvements. Bogus Basin has put forth a lot of effort to make the slopes beginner-friendly. Several beginner runs and cat tracks have been widened, including Sleepy Hollow, Buttercup Cat Track, Shamrock and Sunshine.
Post Malone’s Favorite Restaurants Are a Quick Drive from Boise
Post Malone is, by far, one of the biggest artists on the globe when it comes to contemporary music. There isn't a household in America that doesn't know the name and with hit singles like "Wow", "Rockstar" and "Circles"--there's no denying just how big of a deal Post Malone is.
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
Post Register
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.
newschain
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
eastidahonews.com
An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho. The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old asian man. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being approximately 5'1", and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP.
Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital
UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
KTVB
Coroner names 14-year-old hit and killed in Eagle
14-year-old Rylan Hoob was hit and killed by a semi-truck while he was riding his bike in Eagle. Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.
eastidahonews.com
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
Southern Idaho man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Death of 9-Year-old son
BOISE — Erik Osuna, a Meridian father who pleaded guilty to murdering and abusing his 9-year-old son, will spend his life in prison after being sentenced by Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday. Osuna's wife, Monique Osuna, was also sentenced to life in prison in June after...
Post Register
Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
