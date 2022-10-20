ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIVI-TV

Boise Entrepreneur Weeks starts on Monday, but first they played dodgeball

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Entrepreneur Week runs from Monday through Friday, it's one of the biggest events of its kind in the west featuring around 140 different events during the week. "That is everything from talks, workshops, panels about starting your own business, fundraising, marketing anything you could think...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Bogus Basin announces winter season improvements

BOISE, Idaho — Heading into its 80th year, Bogus Basin is announcing several winter season capital improvements. Bogus Basin has put forth a lot of effort to make the slopes beginner-friendly. Several beginner runs and cat tracks have been widened, including Sleepy Hollow, Buttercup Cat Track, Shamrock and Sunshine.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Best French Fries In Boise According To You

I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog

Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
newschain

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The KEY

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital

UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
EAGLE, ID
eastidahonews.com

In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
BOISE, ID

