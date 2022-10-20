Effective: 2022-10-24 22:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: King The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central King County in west central Washington * Until 245 AM PDT. * At 1043 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.2 and 0.3 inches of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is possible. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central King County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO