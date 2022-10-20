Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 04:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Southeast Utah FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In Colorado, Grand Valley and Debeque to Silt Corridor. In Utah, Southeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 10 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 15:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area, Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for King by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 22:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-25 02:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: King The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central King County in west central Washington * Until 245 AM PDT. * At 1043 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.2 and 0.3 inches of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is possible. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central King County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25-0.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bexar, Medina by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bexar; Medina WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Medina and Bexar Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central McMullen, west central Goliad, central Live Oak and northwestern Bee Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1206 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tulsita to near Ray Point to near Three Rivers to 7 miles southwest of Simmons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beeville, George West, Three Rivers, Mineral, Berclair, River Creek Acres, Tulsita, Karon, Normanna, Oakville, Pettus, Pawnee, Simmons, Ray Point and Tuleta. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 48 and 73. US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 642. US Highway 181 between mile markers 572 and 592. US Highway 59 between mile markers 682 and 732. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeWitt, Karnes by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeWitt; Karnes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEWITT AND KARNES COUNTIES At 1157 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kenedy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kenedy, Karnes City, Yorktown, Runge, Falls City, Nordheim, Cestohowa, Cotton Patch, Gruenau, New Davy, Paweleville, Choate, Hobson, Ecleto, Helena, Pana Maria and Coy City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Darlington, Dillon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEWITT...KARNES...EAST CENTRAL ATASCOSA AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILSON COUNTIES At 1142 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Falls City, or 9 miles west of Karnes City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kenedy, Karnes City, Yorktown, Runge, Falls City, Nordheim, Cestohowa, Coy City, Cotton Patch, Gruenau, New Davy, Paweleville, Choate, Fashing, Hobson, Ecleto, Helena, Deweesville and Pana Maria. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Ochiltree by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Sherman FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. A few localized areas in the western Oklahoma Panhandle and northwest Texas Panhandle with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. Portions of the Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bladen, Columbus, Robeson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Robeson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London PATCHY DENSE FOG Fog has developed across parts of the area, with some patches of dense fog. This has resulted in visibilities lowering to a few miles and in some localized spots, down to a half mile or less. The fog is expected to linger overnight into early Tuesday morning. Exercise caution if driving overnight into early Tuesday morning and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grimes, Madison, Montgomery, Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Texas. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Grimes; Madison; Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grimes County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Huntsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Willis, New Waverly, Riverside, Huntsville State Park, Crabbs Prairie, Roans Prairie and Richards. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Sam Rayburn, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for eastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches, southeastern Angelina and southern San Augustine Counties through 200 AM CDT At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Huntington to 6 miles west of Rockland. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Huntington, Macune, Etoile, Zavalla, Broaddus, Shawnee and Dolan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Charleston, Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Tidal Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Charleston; Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Berkeley, Charleston and Tidal Berkeley Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 00:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southwest Suffolk PATCHY DENSE FOG Fog has developed across parts of the area, with some patches of dense fog. This has resulted in visibilities lowering to a few miles and in some localized spots, down to a half mile or less. The fog is expected to linger overnight into early Tuesday morning. Exercise caution if driving overnight into early Tuesday morning and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Trinity, Houston, northern Madison and northeastern Walker Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1104 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Elkhart, or 20 miles northwest of Crockett, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crockett, Austonio, Trinity, Grapeland, Lovelady, Latexo and Weches. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.7 N/A Minor 25/10 PM 5.3 0.6 0.7 N/A None 26/11 AM 5.9 1.2 0.8 N/A Minor 26/11 PM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None 27/11 AM 6.0 1.3 0.8 N/A Minor
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-25 01:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Outagamie; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Winnebago SHOWERS PRODUCING STRONG GUSTY WINDS IN EASTERN WISCONSIN Showers will aid in mixing strong winds aloft down to the surface in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas early this morning. South winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will be possible in localized areas until about 3 am or 4 am. Motorists with high profile vehicles will experience hazardous travel conditions in eastern Wisconsin until 3 am or 4 am, especially when traveling on west to east oriented roads. The gusty winds may also cause minor damage to trees and power lines, and result in localized power outages. A wind gust to 58 mph was reported at Oshkosh shortly after midnight.
Comments / 0