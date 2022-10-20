Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
hypebeast.com
"Midnight Navy" Touches Down On the Air Jordan 11
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 11, 2022 has offered a short list of looks for the sneaker, including a high-top version of 2016’s Air Jordan 11 Low “Cherry.” However, Jordan Brand has more in store for the sneaker world as a new “Midnight Navy” colorway has officially been revealed. Landing in women’s sizing, the pair joins this month’s Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple” in the brand’s latest women’s exclusive Air Jordan releases.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
sneakernews.com
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"
The Air Jordan 9 may be the only Air Jordan silhouette from 1-14 that Michael Jordan didn’t wear on an NBA court, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking for prestige. MJ was pursuing his diamond dreams with the Birmingham Barons (a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox) when the Air Jordan 9 dropped in 1993, but instead of stymieing the silhouette his absence from the hardwood made it a potent placeholder. Now, it’s back once again with a new “Fire Red” colorway that’s set to release in November — official images of which have just surfaced.
hotnewhiphop.com
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk High "Purple/Black"
Since global popularity hit Nike’s Dunk silhouettes in 2020, highs and lows have been blasted on shelves in every colorway imaginable. However, the Swoosh sees no signs of hitting the breaks as it prepares to launch a slew of pairs to keep you locked and loaded for the fall season. Tan suede recently hit the basketball silhouette, while recognizable “Panda” tones returned with a worn-out makeover.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
sneakernews.com
The Nike LeBron 20 And Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” Headline This Week’s Best Releases
Nike, Jordan Brand, and many of the sneaker industry’s best have come together to usher in the first days of October, ensuring the month starts us off in high spirits. A drove of releases are helping us countdown to the spookiest time of the year, starting with the Mountain Research x Reebok Beatnik, the Dunk Low “Magma Orange,” and the Yellow Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “UNC,” among other inline styles, follows towards the middle of the week, releasing alongside more notable drops like the restock of the Tom Sach x Nike GPS “Archive” and the debut of the Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine.” And then further in — past the Palace x New Balance 580 and Cuts & Slices x adidas Forum Hi — we’ll finally land on the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas,” arguably one of the most exciting releases of the Jumpman’s Fall 2022 line-up.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Gorge Green” Unveiled: Photos
A new Air Jordan 1 High OG is preparing for a November release. One of the most revered Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It has a rich history as Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe, and these days, it continues to be seen as some of his best work. Every single year, you can be sure that this colorway is going to get a whole slew of new offerings.
hypebeast.com
This Unreleased Air Jordan 7 Was Inspired by Ken Griffey Jr.
Former Jordan Brand NRG team member and current sneaker “free agent” Frank Cooke will occasionally take to his Instagram to tease some unreleased projects from his days at the Jumpman, and one of his recent reveals was a very special Air Jordan 7 inspired by Ken Griffey Jr. A longtime Nike athlete and MLB Hall of Famer who’s regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Griffey Jr. had his own “Swingman” line with sneakers like the Air Griffey Max 1 — a shoe that provided the color inspiration for this Air Jordan 7. Besides the shoe’s mix of dark teal and black, it also nods to the Air Griffey Max 1 with large red Swooshes on the lateral forefoot and the heel tab. As a finishing touch, the Swingman and the Jumpman are brought together for a hybrid logo on the insole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds "Football Grey" to the Air Zoom Flight 95
Each year, dips into its expansive archive and pulls out classic silhouettes. For 2022, a notable inclusion has been the Air Zoom Flight 95. While colorways have popped up here and there over recent years, Nike teaming up with Supreme on the sneaker quickly ushered it into the spotlight. Since then, we’ve been treated to a mix of retro looks and new takes on the silhouette. Now, as fall has begun, a “Football Grey” has been revealed.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force “Light Madder Root” + “University Blue”
Yoon Ahn made her intentions for the Air Adjust Force clear when she stepped foot onto the Nike HQ in 2021. And before she introduces her next project with the Swoosh, the AMBUSH designer will deliver two more collaborative versions of the aforementioned silhouette, this time dressing it up in much bolder colors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cement Grey” Drops Soon: Photos
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting a nice neutral color scheme. New Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways are always making their way to the market. It seems like we are reporting on new Air Jordan 1 Mids every single week, which isn’t all that surprising when you consider how fans just love the shoe. It is a cheaper and more accessible alternative to the High OG, which tends to sell out immediately. In fact, the Jordan 1 Mid is getting yet another colorway, this time called “Cement Grey.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “Starfish” Release Date Announced
Another colorway is being added to the Air Jordan 1’s extensive library. There is no more iconic shoe than the Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe is beloved by sneakerheads, and it has an amazing reputation that cannot be toppled. For years, fans have been buying every colorway they can get their hands on, and that won’t change for years to come. Jordan Brand has come through with some dope women’s exclusives, including the “Starfish” offering, which can be found down below.
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
