Shark Tank's Mark Cuban Doesn't Know If He'll Come Back to the Show After Season 15: 'Family First Always'

Shark Tank's Daymond John Says Kim Kardashian 'Works Hard' Amid Backlash
Shark Tank star Daymond John praised the Kardashians work ethic and said they would do well on the reality series. John, 53, cheered on family matriarch Kris Jenner and daughter Kim Kardashian as "real operators" who "work hard." The FUBU founder stars on Shark Tank, a show where budding entrepreneurs...
‘The disrespect!’: Fans react after Kim Kardashian admits she doesn’t know what tortellini is
Kim Kardashian says it has become 'easier' for her and her family to face public criticism. Kim Kardashian has left fans reeling after admitting she doesn’t know what tortellini is. The 41-year-old was shown dining out in an Italian restaurant during Milan Fashion Week in the latest episode of...
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’
Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Centre Daily
Reality TV Star Chase Chrisley Has a Higher Net Worth Than You’d Think
Bringing in the big bucks! Turns out, being on a reality TV series pays pretty darn well — andChrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley‘s net worth is definitely proof. To learn more about how Chase makes his money, keep reading!. What Is Chase Chrisley’s Net Worth?. The...
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Hosts Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro Called out for Name Mistakes During Disney Night
Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro might slip up on celebrity names from time to time, but the cast of 'DWTS' can laugh about it.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
Kelly Ripa is looking back on her decades-long TV career. Ripa, 52, officially joined Live — which later became Live with Regis and Kelly — in 2001 after Philbin's longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before. Now, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But...
Ellen DeGeneres Announces New Project 5 Months After Talk Show Ended
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the small screen. The talk show host, whose series The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended five months ago in May, is returning to the world of television with her new docustyle series About Time For Yourself…with Ellen, which follows DeGeneres as she keeps herself occupied with new hobbies while unemployed.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Reveals She's Likely Not Coming Back to the Show
Dancing With the Stars has another pro who may be ready to hang up their dancing shoes. Cheryl Burke revealed on her latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast that she likely won't return to the show as a professional partner following her and Sam Champion's Season 31 elimination.
BetterUp CIO Prince Harry Says He 'Never, Ever' Thought He'd Be Championing Coaching and Therapy
Prince Harry is sharing his goal of getting therapy and mental health coaching to anyone who needs it. In a new video shared exclusively with PEOPLE from the Duke of Sussex's surprise appearance last week at the Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco, Harry admitted, "I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, 'Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life' or 'both will change your life.' And the more people that we can get that to, the better."
Tino Franco Reflects on ‘The Bachelorette’ Experience: I’m ‘Ready to Turn the Page on This Chapter’
Every ending is a new beginning. Despite a tumultuous The Bachelorette journey, Tino Franco is grateful for his experience — and is ready to move forward. “This experience has pushed me further than I could have ever imagined, but I feel so blessed and lucky to have such amazing people in my life who saw me through […]
Tino Franco on Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘We’ll Kind of See’
Will Tino Franco join 'Bachelor in Paradise' in the future? Here's what he said about potentially joining the cast during his interview with Nick Viall.
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Reveals Season 31 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Was Likely Her Last As a Pro
Cheryl Burke is likely stepping away from Dancing With the Stars. On the latest episode of her Burke in the Game podcast, the 38-year-old dancer revealed why she probably won't return to the show as a pro, following her and Sam Champion's season 31 elimination. "A lot of people have...
Healthy-looking Matthew Perry spent time with pal before health crisis reveal
“Friends” alum Matthew Perry was looking healthy just days before he revealed an opioid addiction nearly killed him. The actor, 53, was spotted out and about with a female pal in Los Angeles last week, running errands while rocking a gray tee, red-and-white Nike shorts and yellow Converse sneakers. Perry – who called off his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in June 2021 – was seen chatting with the mystery brunette while walking through a parking garage. The woman, who wore a floral yellow sun dress and white sandals, then got into the passenger seat of his car. The outing...
90 Day's Natalie Says She 'Can't Waste My Life' Waiting for Josh to Be More Certain About Having Kids
Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? showed Natalie and Josh considering commitment — if Josh would agree to the possibility of children Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein have finally talked about their future — but it wasn't exactly what Natalie wanted to hear. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple ended their time in Arizona on a positive note, though Natalie learned that Josh wasn't certain seeing children in his future. As the trip came to a close, Natalie decided it was time to...
People
