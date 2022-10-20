ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrens, GA

Study finds dangerous bacteria levels in Brushy Creek remain high

By Parish Howard, Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
A three-year project aimed to reduce bacteria that make it potentially dangerous to swim in or eat fish caught in Brushy Creek has determined that the cause of the contamination is likely different than conservationists originally expected. And despite the implementation of a number of best management practices, fecal coliform levels appear to be going up.

Elevated levels of fecal coliform bacteria have been known to exist in the 15-mile creek, which passes through Wrens eventually joining Briar Creek, since at least 2005. Tom Mims, vice-chairman of the Brier Creek Soil and Water Conservation District, started studying Brushy Creek and the streams that feed it in 2019 after a watershed management plan recommended corrective actions to reduce the contaminants. On Friday, Oct. 7, Mims presented the final results of his 3-year project. The conservation district received $195,410 in grant funds and matched $157,284 over this period attempting to reduce the contamination.

At first Mims said he believed that a major contributor to the fecal matter ending up in the streams was coming from feral swine. These wild pigs have proliferated throughout Georgia that can devastate crops, especially those planted on low, rich-soil land near the creeks and rivers.

Since 2019 Mims has hired hog control custodians who trap swine, brought in a helicopter with thermal cameras to kill these animals and kept a tally of the success area sportsmen who use dogs to hunt pigs in this area. In all, he says that as of July 30, he can document that 310 wild hogs have been removed from the areas that impact these streams since his study began.

He has also worked with area farmers and ranchers to implement agricultural best management practices (BMPs) that include adding over 8,000 feet of woven wire cattle exclusion perimeter fence, two watering facilities, 3,200 square feet of heavy use area protection, 88 acres of weed treatment and more.

Mims also partnered with the Phinizy Center for Water Sciences to collect and test water samples.

Callie Oldfield, Research Director of Phinizy, said she and her team took samples monthly to quarterly, depending on major rain events, consistently at seven different sites along Brushy Creek and the smaller streams that feed into it.

What they found was that the main part of Brushy Creek itself, is more within the regulated levels, but does still experience peaks that are far above acceptable levels. The smaller feeder streams, like Hadden Branch, are often much higher than the creek into which they feed.

“If you look at it in the time we’ve been sampling, since 2020, it looks like the numbers in some locations are going up, but there is some variability there,” Oldfield said. “That’s why we are concerned. All this management has happened, hogs have been hunted, BMPs established, so why are those numbers still increasing?”

With Mims’ project coming to an end and the implementation of BMPs not appearing to impact the levels of bacteria, last year Oldfield’s team applied for and received a separate Georgia Power Foundation grant that will extend their research on Brushy Creek. Since the January award, they have been doing additional microbial source tracking which uses genetic factors to determine the species responsible for the fecal coliform and e coli bacteria.

In May of 2022 the sample showed the bacteria as coming from primarily human, ruminant (hoofed grazing or browsing mammals like deer, cows, etc.) and canine. In August, the primary source at most locations was human, with some ruminant at one testing site.

“This puts us one step closer to figuring out what is causing this pollution,” Oldfield said. “We are going to continue this project for the next year and continue to monitor the species responsible.... We can conclude that hogs are not contributing to the fecal pollution in Brushy Creek.”

On at least one occasion during their testing, Oldfield said she and her team came across two young boys who were fishing in one of the contaminated streams right at the spot where they take their samples.

Oldfield said that especially during the peaks they are seeing, contact with the water in the feeder streams or Brushy Creek itself can be dangerous.

“There’s a chance of human health issues, infection and disease, if you get in that water, if you drink the water, swim in it or have a cut and get it on your skin,” she said “You can get gastro-intestinal upset. You can get infections. You can get hepatitis from human fecal bacteria. There are some real human health concerns at these high levels.”

Oldfield said that she looks forward to working with the City of Wrens and its water treatment facility to help identify new testing sites to try to pinpoint the source of the contaminants.

“The City of Wrens wants to partner in this effort,” said City Administrator Arty Thrift. “Brushy Creek comes right through Wrens. Our wastewater treatment plant is right there. Our effluent discharges into Brushy Creek.”

Mims said that he has looked at data reported by the Wrens municipal water treatment plant and did not see anything that alarmed him. He has noticed that when a sampling site upstream from the Wrens water treatment plant shows higher levels of these bacteria then sites downstream are also higher.

Christopher Holdeman, Wrens’ water superintendent said that the water flowing out of the city’s plant is sampled three days a week, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and sent to a state certified lab for testing. It is also visually monitored every day.

“Working with the wastewater treatment plant will help us pinpoint if this is a sewer leak or an old septic tank or if something else is causing it,” Oldfield said.

Given the high levels in different feeder streams, they suspect there may be more than one source.

Oldfield is also looking for area student groups or individuals who are interested in creating an Adopt-A-Stream program that would allow Wrens-area residents to monitor these streams themselves. Phinizy Water Center provides free training for these programs.

“Outreach and prevention is really the key here,” Oldfield said. “We always say pick up after your dogs. Check your septic system for leaks. Be mindful about what you are putting in the creek. If it is in the watershed it’s going to get into waterways and into your rivers.”

