Camera system issues 321 tickets in first live month of operation

By Parish Howard, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 4 days ago
September was the first full month the Red Speed autonomous camera radar system issued actual speeding tickets for speeders in Wrens Elementary School’s reduced speed traffic zone.

Police Chief John Maynard said that in that month 321 tickets were issued from the camera monitoring the south-bound lane alone. With all first offense tickets being issued for $80, total tickets issued from the system amounted to $25,680 in fines, $16,692 of which will come back to the city.

Maynard said that around 91 percent of those tickets were written to people who are not from Wrens.

For the first several weeks the system was in place, it only issued warnings to drivers.

The camera and radar system that will monitor the north-bound lane has experienced connectivity issues and will go fully online once a new fiber optic connection can be established, Maynard said.

The system detects passing vehicle’s speed, photographs and reads the tag and then mails citations to the registered owner of the vehicle. The system was installed at no expense to the city, however the city will be mailed 65 percent of each fine collected from the tickets it issues.

The average speed in August during the warning period was 57 mph. The average speed in September was 55 mph.

“I did see one that was running 80 mph in a 45-mph zone in front of the school,” Maynard said. “For anybody who doesn’t think there is a need for it, I have statistics that prove otherwise.”

Mayor Johnny Rabun said he has had people call him about tickets they had received.

“They were not complaining,” Rabun said. “They said that they had learned a lesson and wanted to take care of their fines. But, I want everyone to know that this does not go on your insurance.”

City Administrator Arty Thrift said that there would likely be a learning curve for citizens who come and go from the city along that stretch of road during school hours.

Maynard said that the primary questions he gets about the Red Speed system involves its accuracy and its hours of operation.

“The radars are checked twice a day and those tests are logged,” the chief said. “If the radars do not pass the tests then they take themselves out of service and engineers are sent out to correct the issue. But the accuracy of the radar is checked every single day.”

The system only monitors speeds during times when school is open and in session and adjusts the parameters of how it tickets based on when the posted speed in that area is reduced to 35 mph. When traffic warning lights are flashing, between 7:15 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., the system is set to ticket anyone going 11 miles over the posted limit.

“During school hours, the instructional period which is from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. it is still considered congested area because there are students, faculty and staff there, we are going to enforce that school zone like we do the rest of the streets in town, at 15 mph over the posted limit,” Maynard said.

From 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., when parents and buses come back to pick up their children in the afternoon, and the lights begin flashing again, the speed limit drops from 45 mph to 35 mph and then the system starts sending citations for 11 mph over again.

At 3:40 p.m. the enforcement time ends completely. It’s only there Mondays through Fridays and Maynard said that they have programmed the school’s calendar into the system so it will not ticket on the dates school is officially out.

The citations are completely handled through civil court and since the state is not involved, no points will be assigned to a violator’s license, the chief said. The first time, after the initial first month the system is operational, someone is caught by the system and cited the fine will be $80. All subsequent fines for that individual will be $130.

If vehicle owners wish to dispute the citations, Maynard said that they can do so with the company or in civil court. If someone who has been cited chooses to ignore the citation and makes no attempt to pay the debt or attend a court hearing, then the company notifies the tag office where the vehicle is registered and that registration will not be able to be renewed until the debt is settled.

Maynard said that the primary issue his officers see on the roads are distracted drivers. One person from Atlanta who was ticketed called him and argued that there were no signs in that area. Maynard said that there are actually three signs there, two of which are flashing signs that signal the reduction in speed during school hours.

“There’s a reason why the state patrol calls them crashes and not accidents,” Maynard said. “There’s no such thing as accidents. Somebody did something wrong and most of the time someone was distracted.”

In a recent meeting with the Jefferson County School Board, county law enforcement Maynard suggested the county look into implementing Red Speed camera ticketing systems on US Highway 1 in front of Jefferson County High School and on Hwy. 296 in front of the county middle school and use the funds they raise to fund the equivalent of a DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.

The Augusta Chronicle

