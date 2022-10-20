Walton County Sheriff's Office investigating skeletal remains in Miramar Beach

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Miramar Beach site where potential human skeletal remains were found Thursday by a man clearing a wooded lot near Leeward Drive.

According to press release issued Thursday afternoon, WCSO deputies responded Thursday afternoon and began searching the area.

The bone fragments are believed to be human and appear to have been in the area for a long time.

Both the Medical Examiner’s Office and crime scene technicians from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

