Denver restaurant wins big in TripAdvisor's 'Best of the Best' awards

Photo Credit: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto (iStock). RoschetzkyIstockPhoto

Looking for 'great food that won't break the bank'? TripAdvisor.com recently released a ranking that you won't want to miss.

A category covered by the review company's 'Traveler's Choice 2022 Best of the Best' awards was 'Top Everyday Eats' and one restaurant in Colorado made the cut to be included on the list that considered dining spots around the entire country.

Ranking in 6th place was Corinne Restaurant in Denver, Colorado, known for its great American cuisine and a modern, but cozy atmosphere.

There's not much room for debate with that selection either – the spot has a 5-star rating with 686 reviews on TripAdvisor.com, which is good enough to rank it as the 2nd-best American cuisine restaurant in the Mile High City. It's also got a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, with 1,440 votes.

A few popular dishes here include the wild mushroom bolognese, the truffled bucatini, and a belly-on pork chop.

Find this spot at 1455 California St. and view their full menu here, which has a number of unique options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.