Denver, CO

Colorado Avalanche unveil Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 season; what do fans think?

By By Kyle Fredrickson
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche will showcase state flag pride on the team’s alternate Reverse Retro jerseys this season.

The NHL unveiled all its Adidas-designed looks Thursday morning intended to honor each team’s history with a modern twist. Last year, the Avs paid homage to their Quebec Nordiques history. It was a big hit.

It appears their latest jersey draws inspiration from two main sources. The iconic ‘C’ logo comes directly from the state flag, but with a color scheme matching the Colorado Rockies hockey team. They played several NHL seasons (1976-82) in Denver before relocating East to become the New Jersey Devils.

My take: Hard to beat last year (perfect) but the Avs could have done worse here. Grade: B+The 'C' state flag logo is overplayed at this point. I still dig the color scheme to honor the OG Colorado Rockies NHL team (1976-82). pic.twitter.com/XVs9zqZTgG — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) October 20, 2022

Will Avalanche fans embrace the latest Reverse Retro design? ESPN NHL senior writer Greg Wyshynski ranked all 32 teams with the Avs checking in at No. 5 . Colorado topped the list last year.

Below is a collection of social media reactions to Colorado’s new/old look:

Ordered an @Avalanche #ReverseRetro . I think they’re pretty clean and I needed an excuse to get a Makar jersey.— Matt (@BurgundyBlue) October 20, 2022

I may be basing my opinion based on the complete home run that were the last Avs reverse retro jersey’s, but I’m thoroughly disappointed in these.— Bleed Burgundy & Blue (@Bleed_Burgundy_) October 20, 2022

Hey @Avalanche , next time you guys do a reverse retro jersey, make this the centrepiece. Thanks. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/JgGR1guCE7 — Billey (@Cbills5233) October 20, 2022

I personally love our reverse retro jerseys,think they’re pretty clean— Isaac Eisenbarth (@ike5353isaac) October 20, 2022

yeah i just paid $239 for a customized Avalanche Reverse Retro and what about it???— Roxanne ღ (@avsbrainrot) October 20, 2022

Avalanche respond to uninspired loss with impressive road win at Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — Head coach Jared Bednar called out the Avalanche after a “sloppy” performance Friday with “poor execution” in a losing effort. Just 24 hours later, on the second night of back-to-back games, the team responded in Las Vegas with arguably its most impressive victory of the young season. Colorado rallied to hold off a quality Knights team, 3-2, with a brand of hockey Bednar has come to demand from the defending Stanley Cup champions.
NBA exec is the giant Lilliputian every arts org needs | John Moore

Is not like any other NBA Team President. Just hours before the Philadelphia 76ers were to tip off their new season on Tuesday, Morey actually took a phone call from a rando arts columnist in Denver. To talk about theater. Over the next half hour, he twice apologized for having to break away from the call to attend to urgent hoops business, like the negotiation of a possible free-agent signing that was playing out in real-time as we were talking. But, get this: He called back both times.
Broncos-Jets sports gambling: Best bets for Sunday

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Jets prop bets:. Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos don't score points and the Jets are not much better. Go under. 2. Melvin Gordon over 0.5 touchdowns, +168. Why it’s a good bet: Sounds like Gordon is the...
LIVE COVERAGE: Jets lead 7-6 over Broncos late in first quarter

The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. First quarter First TD in the orange & blue for @LataviusM!📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/usqcodrIxn— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022 Latavius Murray finds the...
LIVE COVERAGE: New York Jets at Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Pregame Past 🤝 present@jsimms1119 x @SteveAtwater27 x DS49 pic.twitter.com/yc3tjXPhFo— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022 The Duke. The Sheriff. @ShannonSharpe. #BroncosCountry legends. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NICVZwMcmH— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022 Albert O. inactive for the second straight week. #Broncos. https://t.co/nWrY7kNMp9— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2022 👀 our inactives for #NYJvsDEN.📰 » https://t.co/Vy4VNQskjc pic.twitter.com/zP38863e3v— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022
