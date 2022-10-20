Colorado Avalanche unveil Reverse Retro jersey for 2022-23 season; what do fans think?

The Colorado Avalanche will showcase state flag pride on the team’s alternate Reverse Retro jerseys this season.

The NHL unveiled all its Adidas-designed looks Thursday morning intended to honor each team’s history with a modern twist. Last year, the Avs paid homage to their Quebec Nordiques history. It was a big hit.

It appears their latest jersey draws inspiration from two main sources. The iconic ‘C’ logo comes directly from the state flag, but with a color scheme matching the Colorado Rockies hockey team. They played several NHL seasons (1976-82) in Denver before relocating East to become the New Jersey Devils.

My take: Hard to beat last year (perfect) but the Avs could have done worse here. Grade: B+The 'C' state flag logo is overplayed at this point. I still dig the color scheme to honor the OG Colorado Rockies NHL team (1976-82). pic.twitter.com/XVs9zqZTgG — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) October 20, 2022

Will Avalanche fans embrace the latest Reverse Retro design? ESPN NHL senior writer Greg Wyshynski ranked all 32 teams with the Avs checking in at No. 5 . Colorado topped the list last year.

Below is a collection of social media reactions to Colorado’s new/old look:

Ordered an @Avalanche #ReverseRetro . I think they’re pretty clean and I needed an excuse to get a Makar jersey.— Matt (@BurgundyBlue) October 20, 2022

I may be basing my opinion based on the complete home run that were the last Avs reverse retro jersey’s, but I’m thoroughly disappointed in these.— Bleed Burgundy & Blue (@Bleed_Burgundy_) October 20, 2022

Hey @Avalanche , next time you guys do a reverse retro jersey, make this the centrepiece. Thanks. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/JgGR1guCE7 — Billey (@Cbills5233) October 20, 2022

I personally love our reverse retro jerseys,think they’re pretty clean— Isaac Eisenbarth (@ike5353isaac) October 20, 2022

yeah i just paid $239 for a customized Avalanche Reverse Retro and what about it???— Roxanne ღ (@avsbrainrot) October 20, 2022