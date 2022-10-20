ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: Candidates for U.S. House seat Lisa Blunt Rochester, Lee Murphy to debate

By Joe Mason, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and her opponent, Republican candidate Lee Murphy will meet in a debate at the University of Delaware at 7 p.m.

Incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester is seeking a third term after becoming the first woman and first African American elected to Congress by Delaware in 2016. In 2020, she defeated Scott Walker.

This is the second time the two candidates ran against each other. In 2016, Blunt Rochester took more than 57 percent of the vote to win.

President talks:President Joe Biden to speak on student debt relief at DSU on Friday

The debate will be moderated by Ralph Begleiter, founding director of the Center for Political Communication who previously worked as a journalist for CNN.

Delaware Online | The News Journal

