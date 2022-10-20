Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Arrives November 2
The latest update will bring the grand finale of the Sumeru Archon Quest and introduce Nahida and Layla as playable characters. SINGAPORE, October 23, 2022 – Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse today announced Genshin Impact’s Version 3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” will arrive on November 2. With the latest update, Sumeru’s main storyline will culminate in a climax before coming to a grand finale, and more local allies, including Nahida and Layla, will be ready to join as playable characters. Meanwhile, more formidable opponents and fun events, including one to catch and train Fungi, will further enrich players’ adventures in the fantasy world of Teyvat.
Terra Whistleblower Calls Do Kwon ‘Sociopath’ and a ‘Charismatic Manipulator’
Terra creator Do Kwon, who is facing severe scrutiny, recently slammed “misinformation” floating in the media and downplayed serious charges by South Korean authorities as well as Interpol. The famed Terra whistleblower, FatMan, has now weighed in on the controversial figure’s statements made a few days prior on Laura Shin’s Unchained podcast.
Creator Behind One of Quest’s Best-rated Puzzle Games is Working on New Title Built Entirely Around AR – Road to VR
Thomas Van Bouwel, the creator behind popular VR puzzle game Cubism (2020), says he’s working on a new game for Quest built entirely around passthrough AR. Called Laser Dance, the Quest game aims to turn any room of your house into a laser obstacle course—basically recreating the old laser hallway trope you may recognize from a ton of films, TV shows and video games over the years.
Oscar Isaac Remains Eager About the ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie
Actor Oscar Isaac is still optimistic that the long-awaited “Metal Gear Solid” movie will happen, although it is taking years to get finalized. Euro Gamer reports that in an interview about his upcoming graphic novel, Isaac says that he is hopeful about the movie’s progress but did not offer any information on it.
Quest App Lab Nears 1,440 Apps, More Than Tripling Main Store
In early 2021 Meta launched App Lab for Quest which allows developers to distribute their games on the headset without going through Meta’s curation process. There’s now 1,457 games and apps available on App Lab, more than triple the number of apps on the main Quest store. Update...
Hulu to Remove ‘Monster House,’ ‘Aliens in the Attic’ & More In November – Full List | Hulu, Movies
Hulu is saying goodbye to several movies throughout the month of November 2022. The streaming service will be removing 60 titles towards the end of the year, including quite a few Halloween-type films. Among those being removed include family friendly titles like Big, Monster House, Aliens in the Attic, Robots,...
Asus reveals faster Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card – but how much of an upgrade will it be?
The previously rumored fresh spin on the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is really happening, with Asus revealing its refreshed take on the popular Ampere GPU. As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted, Asus has unveiled a pair of new TUF GDDR6X models of its RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, one of which is the base card, and another is the OC Edition.
