The latest update will bring the grand finale of the Sumeru Archon Quest and introduce Nahida and Layla as playable characters. SINGAPORE, October 23, 2022 – Global interactive entertainment brand HoYoverse today announced Genshin Impact’s Version 3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” will arrive on November 2. With the latest update, Sumeru’s main storyline will culminate in a climax before coming to a grand finale, and more local allies, including Nahida and Layla, will be ready to join as playable characters. Meanwhile, more formidable opponents and fun events, including one to catch and train Fungi, will further enrich players’ adventures in the fantasy world of Teyvat.

1 DAY AGO