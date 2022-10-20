Read full article on original website
DLeeM
3d ago
You say they live here, that does not mean they are from here. You've imported so many of them to declare yourself diverse, but forgot about what type that brings.
WCAX
YCQM: Oct. 24, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” Channel 3 News investigates PCB contamination at schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto. Plus, don’t get fooled by five-star fakes, sellers paying for online reviews, and the crackdown following our probe into the...
WCAX
Defense in cleaver insanity trial expected to wrap up this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A jury could begin deliberations later this week in the case of a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. The defense on Friday called their final witness, forensic psychiatrist Dr. David Rosmarin, who testified to Aita Gurung’s mental state in December of 2017, two months after the murder.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Reed Messner Of Colchester, VT for DUI
On Sunday, Vermont State Police arrested Reed Messner, 27, of Colchester, VT for DUI #2 – Criminal Refusal. Around 1:52 a.m. Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 North, at mile marker 90 in the town of Winooski after observing several lane violations. While Troopers...
mychamplainvalley.com
Burlington man arrested for identity theft and larceny
Burlington, VT — On Saturday morning, police were notified of multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight. There were a total of 5 victims, four in Jericho and one in the South Burlington area. Police discovered that one of the stolen credit cards had been used in Burlington to rent...
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after police witness 3 vehicles racing on I-89 in Burlington
BURLINGTON — A 29-year-old man from Winooski is facing charges following an incident in South Burlington on Friday. Police say they observed three vehicles traveling together on I-89 south at an extremely high rate of speed at around 11:45 p.m. The RADAR equipped in the police cruiser recorded their...
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
suncommunitynews.com
West Chazy man facing a felony after store confrontation
PLATTSBURGH | A West Chazy man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened someone at a local business. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an unidentified business in the Town of Plattsburgh Oct. 18 after Matthew M. Clar, 28, allegedly ‘menaced a male victim with a dangerous instrument’.
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
mychamplainvalley.com
Metal debris causes rollover on Interstate-89
Richmond, VT — On Wednesday morning, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-89 rolled over near mile marker 79. Police determined from investigations and witness statements that Michael Titcomb, 27, of Burlington, was driving along the interstate when his vehicle struck a large piece of metal debris that was in the roadway. Titcomb’s car rolled over and stopped upside down.
mychamplainvalley.com
Wells man faces charges for assault, resisting arrest
Wells, VT- A Rutland County man is due in court on Monday after being accused of shooting at someone during an altercation Friday night. State Police say that Skye Rice, 29, from Wells, shot a rifle at a man during an argument in a house on East Wells Road. Rice...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speed, DLS in Barton
BARTON — A 25-year-old man from Highgate was charged following an incident in Barton earlier this month. Police say they observed a motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed north on Barton Orleans Road. The radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 73 miles-per-hour, moving from a 30...
WCAX
North Country hospital CEO resigns
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A major shakeup at a Vermont hospital, whose medical staff was declining. The CEO of the North Country Hospital, Brian Nall is officially resigning. This comes after staff took a no-confidence vote towards Nall -- which failed last April. Former medical staff told Channel Three that...
WCAX
Champlain Valley Craft and Antique Show held this weekend
The 2022 Vermont Tech Jam was the 14th annual event in Burlington. North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO. North Country medical staff casts vote of no-confidence in CEO. Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT.
Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats
Screenshots and archived content from the YouTube channel of Republican Jarrod Sammis appear to show the candidate questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and joking about shooting communists. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats.
WCAX
Burlington Record Fair returns for sixth year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sixth annual Burlington Record Fair returned to Nectar’s Sunday. The annual fair is put on by Burlington Records and Nectar’s and features over 20 different vinyl vendors from across the Northeast. Several private vendors had their collections available as well. Organizers call the...
WCAX
Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest municipal parks is getting a big upgrade: a new walking trail that everyone can enjoy. Although central Vermont is past peak foliage, locals say the Capital City’s Park holds its beauty year round. Including for people such as Annarose Jenisch. She was out for a walk this week with her dogs Chico, Annabelle, and Albert.
WCAX
In the Garden: Pumpkin Planters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s spooky season, and if you’re looking to get in on the Halloween fun, Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice for you. Check out this week’s In the Garden.
Colchester Sun
A movie-musical about teen issues that was made in Vermont is coming to Essex Cinemas
A movie-musical featuring a former Essex High School student and other teenagers working through real teen issues is scheduled to screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Essex Cinemas. 'Listen Up' covers issues that some would consider timeless such as friendship, love and family as well as issues that...
WCAX
Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
