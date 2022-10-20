MSHP sends cease-and-desist letter over Amendment 3 commercial

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent a cease-and-desist letter over an ad supporting an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana, a patrol spokesman said Thursday.

"The Patrol is aware of Legal Missouri 2022’s advertisement featuring the Patrol," the patrol wrote on social media Wednesday. "The Patrol did not give its permission for its emblem, name, or images to be used nor was permission sought."

ABC 17 News has asked for the letter via records request.

T he ad claims Amendment 3 would help support police and includes a shot of a motorcycle rider in a patrol uniform. The commercial was paid for by Legal Missouri 2022 -- a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3.

Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri and clear some marijuana convictions from criminal records.

https://youtu.be/Guz4iMhw598

The amendment has met with opposition from some, including Gov. Mike Parson and the Republican Party. The party's central committee on Wednesday voted to recommend a "no" vote on Amendment 3.

The question will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

