Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Pile burning planned in Vail as conditions permit
Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will conduct pile burn operations over the next few months as conditions permit. The burns will take place in West Vail near the end of Basingdale Boulevard and Bellflower Drive; Intermountain above Sequoia and Tahoe Drive; and East Vail at the Vail Golf Course and in the area of Bald Mountain Road.
Letter: Thanks, Eagle, for supporting student-athlete bikers
The Colorado League race series held races on the Haymaker trail on the weekends of Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 8-9. A total of 1,437 student-athletes from 90 teams participated. Riders and families traveled from around the region including Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota; and Taos, New Mexico. We are very grateful...
Halloween party, spa deals, gear sales, kids trail races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/21/22
Adults, it’s all about you this Saturday as North Coast Originals in downtown Eagle is inviting those 21 years of age and older to its inaugural Halloween Party at 7 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged and the top picks will earn prizes for their creativity. Tickets are $20 in...
Grand Hyatt Vail has new people in three top-level posts at the hotel
The Grand Hyatt Vail has announced three new high-level resort appointments. The food and beverage team has hired Pascal Coudouy as executive chef and Carrie Clay as director of operations. In addition, Ewan Knowles has been appointed director of engineering. Coudouy joins the Grand Hyatt Vail culinary team with exceptional...
Time to get spooky: Paranormal Town Hall meeting in Red Cliff scheduled for Saturday
Editor’s Note: “Time to get spooky” is a series in the Vail Daily exploring the spooky, strange and supernatural events experienced in Eagle County. We’ve all heard stories of Bigfoot and UFOs (and not the Starlink kind) in Eagle County … but what about the alleged sightings of a shackled girl ghost around the crater in Dotsero? How about the mysterious shadow of a cowboy reportedly seen in various places around Eagle? Or maybe about a possible vortex in Red Cliff, where people wandering around have experienced inexplicable time loss, finding themselves in a different place than where they started?
I-70 reopened eastbound at Vail Pass
UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely. I-70 is closed eastbound due to multiple accidents, according to an EC Alert sent out at approximately 5:50 p.m. There is no estimated time of reopening as stormy conditions continue in the mountain corridor.
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail
The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
Meet Your Chef: Adolfo Martinez Becerra of Sakaba
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
Letter: It’s time to get on the bus with transportation vote
I have a confession to make: I drive too much. I think I can safely say that many of us in this valley feel the same way. I have been a full-time resident and business owner in this valley for the past 25 years. I love this valley and all it has to offer. I am always impressed with our forward-thinking mentality while keeping our priorities focused on our beautiful natural environment.
Arise Interiors in Eagle works to create relationships with its clients
Location: 1099 Capitol Street Eagle, with service throughout the Vail Valley. Date opened: We opened in 2007, and have been in this location since August. Contact information: Call 970-688-8640 or go to AriseInteriors.com. What goods or services do you provide? Interior design, interior architecture and remodel project management. What’s new...
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
Town of Avon poised to expand investment in arts and culture
The town of Avon is poised to continue ramping up its investment in arts and culture this week, with a proposed 36.4% budget increase for summer special event programming going before the Town Council for approval this Tuesday. According to a report from the town’s Culture, Arts and Special Events...
Letter: Standards-based grading
According to the column by Phil Qualman in the October 13 print edition of the Vail Daily, the Eagle County School District is moving toward a “standards-based grading model” to be used at all Eagle County schools. I have always thought that the primary purpose of our schools was to give students the opportunity to gain academic proficiency or at least a skillset that would give them a way to make a living and contribute to society. That is what I experienced in the Denver Public School system more than 50 years ago. I was tested, graded, and compared to others. It wasn’t always fun, but it was important to my intellectual and academic achievement.
Training on sheltering animals during disasters available to Eagle County residents
Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps Animal Disaster Response Training for large and small animals will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch provided, at the Eagle County Exhibit Hall at 426 Fairgrounds Road in Eagle. The COVMRC is the animal disaster response team for the Western Slope of Colorado. This course is a requirement to be a Colorado Veterinary Medical Reserve Corps volunteer.
Eagle Valley’s Sarah Brubeck named Colorado’s high school PE teacher of the year
For the past 15 years, Sarah Brubeck has taught physical education at her alma mater, Eagle Valley High School, and has been driven by her passion to create a lifelong love of health and fitness in her students. This October, Brubeck was honored for her work, being named the state’s high school physical education teacher of the year by SHAPE Colorado.
Letter: In support of improved transit
As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
Letter: The Bill Rock agenda
When it comes to Vail’s bighorn sheep habitat, Bill Rock says it’s not about the money … but it is about his job security. Vail Resorts’ business model clearly includes absorbing competing corporate entities. These types of mergers and acquisitions are commonplace throughout corporate America, and when they occur, the vice presidents are usually the first to go.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0