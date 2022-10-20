Read full article on original website
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
Ivey: Alabama will never add COVID-19 shots to childhood vaccination schedule
A new recommendation from the CDC says COVID-19 vaccines should be added to childhood immunization schedules — Governor Ivey, however, says that won't happen in Alabama.
Alabama schools aren’t last place in reading, math on new Nation’s Report Card. What changed?
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s fourth graders leapfrogged other states up the rankings on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, results released Monday show. The simple reason? Alabama students held scores steady while other states’...
Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama
A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022
Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
Alabama Department of Public Health expecting “much more significant” flu season this year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu is widespread in six out of seven of the state’s public health districts. Currently only the Northern District has not seen significant flu activity. Compared to this time last year, Alabama is well above its baseline levels. “We’re anticipating a much more significant […]
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Alabama voters have the chance to vote out racist language in state constitution
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters will be able to vote on a recompiled, reorganized state constitution in the upcoming election. The new recompiled constitution will remove all racist language, delete repeated provisions, and reorganize sections by county. Drafted in 1901, the Alabama State Constitution is known to be the longest in the world with […]
AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8
For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
Flu already widespread in most of Alabama
The flu is already widespread in most of Alabama and health officials are urging people to get vaccines as soon as possible. Significant flu activity was reported in most of the public health districts in the state, according to this map. The department also recorded 15 flu outbreaks in the past week, according to a press release. Public health officials began publicly tracking flu cases at the beginning of October.
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest months of the year,...
Severe weather risk ticks upward for Alabama on Tuesday
Severe storms will be possible in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
Port Authority study: 300,000-plus jobs, $85 billion economic impact
The Alabama State Port Authority has released a new study showing significant growth in jobs, tax revenue and general economic impact since 2019, underscoring the port’s place as a major economic driver in the state. The study covering calendar year 2021 is the first of its kind since a...
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tenessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
Tennessee GOP leaders vow to follow Alabama on tougher anti-transgender legislation
Top Tennessee Republicans say they’ll push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the country. This follows efforts in Alabama to stop doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and other medications to teenaged patients. The measure is currently blocked by a court order. Tennessee GOP leaders say they’ll take action after Vanderbilt Medical Center says it’s paused transgender treatments after providing five gender affirming procedures each year since it began in 2018. Some at the Tennessee GOP rally held signs calling for the murder of doctors who provided gender-affirming care to minors. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting more anti-LGBTQ legislation than any other state. That trend shows no signs of stopping. due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos. Such proposals are almost certainly expected to be challenged in court. A federal judge has already blocked a law prohibiting doctors from offering gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
West Alabama School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Ahead of Tuesday’s Severe Weather
School districts across West Alabama announced early dismissals and closures set for Tuesday in response to potential severe weather expected to impact various parts of West Alabama. This post will be updated as decisions regarding early dismissals and closures become available from area school districts. Walker County Schools. Walker County...
More states, including Alabama dealing with “swatting” calls to schools about active shooters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More schools are dealing with fake calls about active shooters according to a national school resource officer organization based in the metro. “Swatting” is a fake emergency call to 911 to get a large law enforcement response. So far, almost 30 states including Alabama...
Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks
A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
