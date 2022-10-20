ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022

Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flu already widespread in most of Alabama

The flu is already widespread in most of Alabama and health officials are urging people to get vaccines as soon as possible. Significant flu activity was reported in most of the public health districts in the state, according to this map. The department also recorded 15 flu outbreaks in the past week, according to a press release. Public health officials began publicly tracking flu cases at the beginning of October.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather risk ticks upward for Alabama on Tuesday

Severe storms will be possible in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Tennessee GOP leaders vow to follow Alabama on tougher anti-transgender legislation

Top Tennessee Republicans say they’ll push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the country. This follows efforts in Alabama to stop doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and other medications to teenaged patients. The measure is currently blocked by a court order. Tennessee GOP leaders say they’ll take action after Vanderbilt Medical Center says it’s paused transgender treatments after providing five gender affirming procedures each year since it began in 2018. Some at the Tennessee GOP rally held signs calling for the murder of doctors who provided gender-affirming care to minors. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting more anti-LGBTQ legislation than any other state. That trend shows no signs of stopping. due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos. Such proposals are almost certainly expected to be challenged in court. A federal judge has already blocked a law prohibiting doctors from offering gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.
TENNESSEE STATE
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

West Alabama School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Ahead of Tuesday’s Severe Weather

School districts across West Alabama announced early dismissals and closures set for Tuesday in response to potential severe weather expected to impact various parts of West Alabama. This post will be updated as decisions regarding early dismissals and closures become available from area school districts. Walker County Schools. Walker County...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks

A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
ALABAMA STATE
