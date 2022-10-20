ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

76ers vs. Pacers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers were dubbed as title contenders. Just months after falling short to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Sixers made a couple of adjustments to bolster the roster in hopes of getting over the second-round hump. So far, the...
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory

Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season

Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
