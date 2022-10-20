Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Florida issuing relief funds for residents in hard-hit counties to help pay insurance deductibles
SARASOTA, Fla. - It's now been nearly four weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida, destroying thousands of houses. Homeowners are ready to rebuild, but some are struggling to pay their home insurance deductible among other costs. "Maybe they need help with a deductible, maybe they need help with...
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka City residents provided with shower and laundry facilities
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in East Manatee County who have been struggling to find clean water are being provided with some relief for the time being. According to Manatee County’s Information Outreach Manager Bill Logan, they started receiving complaints about residents not being able to use their showers or wash their clothes due to contaminated well water.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast teachers get grants for water conservation programs
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District awarded $107,969 in grants to 58 educators within the District as part of the Splash! school grant program. The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12. Grants are available for...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $5M For Residents In 6 Counties For Insurance Deductibles
Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Punta Gorda on Saturday to announce that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest-hit counties. Funding
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police's K-9 Units need your vote!
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant!. The Aftermath Cares K9 Grant will award a total of a $15,000 in grants to six departments for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training. The winners are selected by votes and you can vote daily.
Mysuncoast.com
Braden River High educator and coach raises spirits with sandcastles
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - An educator and artist who creates sand sculptures brought some joy to local students at Myakka City Elementary this week. Casey Fabianski, who is not only a teacher and coach at Braden River High School, said he wanted to create something beautiful in a release.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Government announces early voting locations
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Supervisor of Elections has released information on early voting practices. Registered voters in the County can vote starting Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The Florida Legislature allows voters to cast a ballot prior to Election Day at any designated Early...
Mysuncoast.com
Mixon Fruit Farms planning to sell remaining land
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Mixon Fruit Farms is planning on selling their remaining 39 acres of land after having ongoing staffing issues and lost product from Hurricane Ian. Janet Mixon, Co-Owner of Mixon Fruit Farms, said some of their farms in Central Florida reported losing more than half of their fruits. Mixon said problems just didn’t start there.
luxury-houses.net
An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida
7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes
San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
Florida insurance claims for Hurricane Ian near $7 billion
Florida insurance companies have reported nearly $7 billion in claims in the 25 days since Hurricane Ian's landfall.
Mysuncoast.com
Dry weather continues Sunday and next week!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked Saturday, you’ll love Sunday! A couple of degrees warmer, humidity up slightly, and another dry day. Our string of dry days continues into early November and beyond. We’re headed into our third winter with La Nina ocean conditions still in place. La Nina winters are typically dry and warmer than average for Florida. Beaches are in good shape today, with the exception of red tide conditions at the southern Sarasota County beaches. No red tide has been reported along Manatee County beaches so far.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Watch, other organizations unite to clean garbage from Gulf waters
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf waters of Sarasota are gorgeous. After all, the beauty here is what brings droves of people to the Suncoast in the first place. Underneath the waves? That’s another story. Sarasota Bay Watch, alongside the City of Sarasota, Suncoast Reef Rovers, is unearthing the ugly side of our environment by hauling thousands of pounds of trash to the surface.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres fire investigating storm debris fires at Veterans Park
The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District is investigating two fires that began in storm debris on Sunday night. According to the fire department, the fires happened at Veterans Park. Firefighters say they arrived and found two piles of storm debris engulfed in flames. While putting the fires out,...
