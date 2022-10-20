ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

MLB Manager Tracker: Blue Jays Make Hire

The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen. The Toronto Blue Jays made a move to remove the interim tag from John Schneider and make him the permanent replacement for Charlie Montoyo. Schneider helped the Blue Jays reach the postseason.
Wichita Eagle

New Phillies NLCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

The Philadelphia Phillies are the 2022 National League pennant winners after defeating the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the National League Championship Series. To celebrate the occasion, FOCO USA, the leader in bobbleheads and sports memorabilia, has launched two new Phillies bobbleheads. You can purchase yours here from FOCO using...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jameson Taillon Would ‘Love’ to Re-Sign With Yankees

Moments after the Astros ended the Yankees’ season with an American League Championship Series sweep, Jameson Taillon sat by his locker and pondered a question about what’s next. The right-hander is one of several impending free agents on the Yankees. Taillon, 30, has never hit the open market...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies

View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Rob Thomson’s Small Changes Lead to Big Victories

Coaching changes usually don’t produce immediate results. Especially in-season moves. When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start and named Rob Thomson interim manager, it didn’t exactly correlate with a trip to the World Series. The Phillies hoped that Thomson would stabilize the underachieving team....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Hoops Expert Believes L.A. Must Trade Russell Westbrook ASAP To Save Season

There is no denying that Russell Westbrook has been the most miserable part of your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season. L.A. is 0-3 from deep thanks in no small part to the team's overall three-point shooting, a brutal 25-of-108 start to the year. Westbrook alone has made just one of his 12 long range looks this year, which translates to a career-worst 8.3% of 4.0 (!) triple attempts per contest. Westbrook, a career 30.4% three-point shooter, has made just 29.8% of his threes or worse across the past six seasons on high volume. He's got to cut that out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Brady Singer Explains Improvements to Sinker in 2022

While the Kansas City Royals fell short of expectations as a team in 2022, starting pitcher Brady Singer was one of the few players whose star shined brighter than just about anyone else's. Across 27 games (24 starts), the 26-year-old pitched to the tune of a 3.23 ERA with 150...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory

Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
NEW YORK STATE

