Wichita Eagle
MLB Manager Tracker: Blue Jays Make Hire
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season is complete. As the postseason begins more managerial changes are likely to happen. The Toronto Blue Jays made a move to remove the interim tag from John Schneider and make him the permanent replacement for Charlie Montoyo. Schneider helped the Blue Jays reach the postseason.
New Phillies NLCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO
The Philadelphia Phillies are the 2022 National League pennant winners after defeating the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the National League Championship Series. To celebrate the occasion, FOCO USA, the leader in bobbleheads and sports memorabilia, has launched two new Phillies bobbleheads. You can purchase yours here from FOCO using...
Jameson Taillon Would ‘Love’ to Re-Sign With Yankees
Moments after the Astros ended the Yankees’ season with an American League Championship Series sweep, Jameson Taillon sat by his locker and pondered a question about what’s next. The right-hander is one of several impending free agents on the Yankees. Taillon, 30, has never hit the open market...
MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies
View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
Rob Thomson’s Small Changes Lead to Big Victories
Coaching changes usually don’t produce immediate results. Especially in-season moves. When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start and named Rob Thomson interim manager, it didn’t exactly correlate with a trip to the World Series. The Phillies hoped that Thomson would stabilize the underachieving team....
Lakers News: Hoops Expert Believes L.A. Must Trade Russell Westbrook ASAP To Save Season
There is no denying that Russell Westbrook has been the most miserable part of your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season. L.A. is 0-3 from deep thanks in no small part to the team's overall three-point shooting, a brutal 25-of-108 start to the year. Westbrook alone has made just one of his 12 long range looks this year, which translates to a career-worst 8.3% of 4.0 (!) triple attempts per contest. Westbrook, a career 30.4% three-point shooter, has made just 29.8% of his threes or worse across the past six seasons on high volume. He's got to cut that out.
Brady Singer Explains Improvements to Sinker in 2022
While the Kansas City Royals fell short of expectations as a team in 2022, starting pitcher Brady Singer was one of the few players whose star shined brighter than just about anyone else's. Across 27 games (24 starts), the 26-year-old pitched to the tune of a 3.23 ERA with 150...
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory
Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was poked in the eye during Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reported suffering a fracture around the eye socket and septum, the cartilage in one's nose, according to an ESPN report. Doctors are reportedly determining whether surgery is necessary...
Lakers News: LeBron James Chastised For Role In Russell Westbrook Deal By ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith
As we have discussed multiple times just today, $47.1 million starting point guard Russell Westbrook has been absolutely brutal during your Los Angeles Lakers' 0-3 kickoff to the 2022-23 regular season. View the original article to see embedded media. Around the basketball and sports media landscape, a lot of talking...
Until Further Notice? Sean McVay Discusses Ongoing Rams-Cam Akers Trade Talks
For many, there is no place like home. However, for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, his being told to remain there instead of reporting to work was thought to be a harbinger of things to come. Or … is it?. Amidst a multitude of rumors surrounding his...
Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
