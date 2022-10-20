ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Hoops Expert Believes L.A. Must Trade Russell Westbrook ASAP To Save Season

There is no denying that Russell Westbrook has been the most miserable part of your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season. L.A. is 0-3 from deep thanks in no small part to the team's overall three-point shooting, a brutal 25-of-108 start to the year. Westbrook alone has made just one of his 12 long range looks this year, which translates to a career-worst 8.3% of 4.0 (!) triple attempts per contest. Westbrook, a career 30.4% three-point shooter, has made just 29.8% of his threes or worse across the past six seasons on high volume. He's got to cut that out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory

Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Injured in Loss to Jazz

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jazz beat the Pelicans, 122-121 in overtime, on Sunday, but New Orleans may have lost more than just a game, as two of their most important players went down with injuries. It started when star small forward Brandon Ingram collided with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

MLB Releases World Series Schedule for Astros, Phillies

View the original article to see embedded media. The Astros and Phillies are set to square off in the 2022 World Series later this week, as Major League Baseball officially released the schedule for the latest edition of the Fall Classic on Monday. Both the Astros and Phillies won their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season

Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders

View the original article to see embedded media. NBA legend Magic Johnson is interested in buying a stake of the Raiders, according to a report from Semafor. The ownership stake that Johnson is pursuing would reportedly set a record valuation for the sports franchise. Johnson is leading a group that’s seeking a minority stake in the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
DURHAM, NC
Wichita Eagle

Malik Reneau Enters Freshman Season as Valuable Piece to Indiana Frontcourt

A 6-foot-9, 233-pound frame dribbled up the court during an Indiana basketball practice early this offseason. He was shooting from the outside, displaying precise footwork and a tight handle. As preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis put it, “He was killing everyone. We couldn’t guard him.”. “Me and Race [Thompson]...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wichita Eagle

Amon-Ra St. Brown Trending Towards Playing against Miami

The Detroit Lions were forced to play most of a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys without top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-year wideout from USC suffered a head injury and was ruled out in the first quarter of Detroit’s 24-6 loss. Head coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol but should be cleared by the time Detroit takes on Miami Sunday.
