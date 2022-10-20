ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Why Your Nintendo Switch Is Slow, And What You Can Do To Fix It

Whether you're using a standard Nintendo Switch, or the upgraded OLED model, there's a good chance that you've encountered an issue or two. Maybe one (or both) of your Joy-Cons have started showing signs of drift. Or maybe you've begun to notice that your console isn't running as smoothly as it used to.
SlashGear

10 Amazon Fire Stick Features You'll Want To Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Fire Stick is a great little streaming device and one that easily competes with Google's latest Chromecast and Roku's line of products. On top of offering all the best streaming services on a small device, you can also add live channels directly to the Live Guide – assuming you have the right subscriptions in place. Users can also enjoy their content in 4K and with Dolby Atmos, and they can even use Alexa to give voice commands and ask questions. But, despite everything it can do, the Fire Stick is a very simple device. At least, that's how it appears at first glance.
SlashGear

SlashGear

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy