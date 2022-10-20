ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowchilla, CA

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead in Fresno County crash, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to the CHP. Witnesses say three girls were going westbound on shields in an SUV when approaching a stop sign. After failing to stop at the stop sign, officers say […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Los Banos man found safe

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing in Los Banos has been found. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department asked for help to find Abel Robles after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon. Investigators have since confirmed that Robles was found safe.
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect arrested after pursuit from Clovis to Sanger

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested Friday night after a police chase from Clovis to Sanger. The Clovis Police Department received a call around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman in a disturbance near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenue, in Clovis. Officers say they...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Matthew Lyle Stuart

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Matthew Lyle Stuart. Matthew Stuart is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 41-year-old Stuart is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Matthew Stuart is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man reported missing out of Reedley, found safe

REEDLEY, Calif. — A 64-year-old man has been reported missing out of Reedley. According to the police department, William Myers was last seen walking on Monday near a CVS. Myers is described as 5’8” tall, 190lbs., has greyish hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark...
REEDLEY, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed Friday night in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
CLOVIS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home

MODESTO -- Two people found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home have been identified.  According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a public information officer.The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lisa Flores.Deputies say there was another woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death. 
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
MADERA, CA

