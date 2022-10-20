Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felonJenifer KnightonMerced County, CA
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Related
KMPH.com
Convicted felon found inside stolen vehicle, with handgun plus 8 magazines
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A convicted felon was arrested after police say he was found inside a stolen vehicle with a gun and eight other loaded magazines. The Fresno Police, Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located a stolen vehicle on Wednesday near First St. and Shields Ave. According...
Victim arrested after shooting in Merced County, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he was shot in the leg over the weekend, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday evening, deputies were called out to a home on Hillside Road in Delhi for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Scott Allen Tackett […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
2 dead in Fresno County crash, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were pronounced deceased at the scene of a car crash on Monday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to the CHP. Witnesses say three girls were going westbound on shields in an SUV when approaching a stop sign. After failing to stop at the stop sign, officers say […]
Missing Los Banos man found safe
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was reported missing in Los Banos has been found. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department asked for help to find Abel Robles after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon. Investigators have since confirmed that Robles was found safe.
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after pursuit from Clovis to Sanger
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested Friday night after a police chase from Clovis to Sanger. The Clovis Police Department received a call around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man and a woman in a disturbance near Gettysburg and Clovis Avenue, in Clovis. Officers say they...
IDENTIFIED: 87-year-old woman hit, killed by car at Clovis shopping center
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Clovis shopping center over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said 87-year-old Patricia Nelson died after she was hit by a car in the Sunflower Marketplace parking […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Matthew Lyle Stuart
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Matthew Lyle Stuart. Matthew Stuart is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 41-year-old Stuart is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Matthew Stuart is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Man reported missing out of Reedley, found safe
REEDLEY, Calif. — A 64-year-old man has been reported missing out of Reedley. According to the police department, William Myers was last seen walking on Monday near a CVS. Myers is described as 5’8” tall, 190lbs., has greyish hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark...
Man working on his car, shot in his leg in Delhi
The shooting happened Saturday evening around 7 p.m. in the area of Hillside and August Avenues.
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Friday night in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man died at the hospital after he was shot Friday night in Fresno. Officers responded to the report of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near First St. and Gettysburg Ave. When officers arrived they located a shooting victim, identified as 47-year-old...
KMPH.com
Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
2 killed in crash involving big rig in Fresno County, CHP says
Two women have died after a crash involving a big rig in Fresno County Monday afternoon.
Two arrested after home burglary leads to car chase in Fresno county
A man and a woman are in custody this Saturday morning, after allegedly burglarizing a home and leading authorities on a car chase in Fresno county.
DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home
MODESTO -- Two people found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home have been identified. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a public information officer.The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lisa Flores.Deputies say there was another woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death.
Man steals over $1,500 worth of beer from Fresno company, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man racked up an expensive tab after stealing beer from a beverage distribution center, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a recent break-in, officers said a man stole $1,500 worth of beer from Valley Wide Beverage near East and Central avenues. Surveillance photos provided by police show a man […]
WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
Comments / 0