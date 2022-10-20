Read full article on original website
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
Gucci Mane Drops Massive “So Icy Boyz 22”
We haven’t seen any new albums from Gucci Mane so far in 2022, and for a rapper as prolific as Gucci, it’s felt like a drought. Remember, this is an artist who dropped three projects last year. That’s not to say the rapper has been dormant this year....
Drake’s Son Adonis Sings Happy Birthday To Him In Sweet Video
The five year old put his own spin on the Happy Birthday song. Drake is getting all the love on his special day. The Canadian rapper, who turned 36 on Monday (October 24), didn’t celebrate his big day with his annual themed birthday party. Instead, he opted to give back to his devoted fans by giving away free chicken form Dave’s Hot Chicken — one of America’s fastest growing restaurants which Drake invested in back in 2021.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Snoop Dogg Does Hilarious “Wheel Of Fortune” Appearance, Promotes Death Row Wine
The rapper celebrated his birthday with a wine plug and has made social media rounds for his funny game show performance. The D-O-double G is, as expected, living larger than life these days. He’s celebrating his new album I Still Got It, a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, and also celebrating his 51st birthday. To commemorate, it’s Snoop season wherever you look online: his posts about his Death Row brand of wine, or other people’s posts about a recently resurfaced (and hilarious) appearance from the Long Beach rapper on Wheel of Fortune.
Kanye West Crudely Explains Why People Love Him So Much
The controversial star says he has his “huge c**k” to thank. Many of Kanye West’s personal and professional relationships are currently strained due to his controversial behavior in recent months. In less than one week, the rapper formerly known as Ye has been dropped by his booking agency, lawyer and the Creative Arts Agency, a booking agency that has represented him since 2016.
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
MVW Brings In Valee, Desiigner, & More For “CONNECTIONS”
MVW has blessed fans with a new album. MVW has a distinct sound which sets him apart from many other trap producers. His frequent collaborations with Valee highlight his style, and his newest album, CONNECTIONS, does the same. CONNECTIONS sees MVW bringing in all of his friends. Valee, of course,...
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Pusha T Advises Fans To Stop Rushing The Stage: “My Team Doesn’t Think It’s Funny”
Pusha T wants his fans to stop trying to get on stage during his performances. Pusha T instructed his fans to stop trying to rush the stage during his performances, explaining that his security team will rough them up. The comment came in response to a video on social media of one fan being manhandled by his team at a recent show.
Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous To Headline “I Love RNB” Festival
Chingy, Mya, Nivea and more will also be performing. Music lovers rejoice! Some of the biggest R&B and hip hop stars are joining forces for one of the biggest festivals of 2023. The “I Love RNB” festival, set to take place on Saturday, May 27th at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, will feature Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous as headliners.
Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims
The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
Lil Baby Denies Being Man In Photo With Saweetie
Remember when a photo of Saweetie sitting on someone’s lap went viral? Baby says it wasn’t him. She hasn’t put out new music in some time and has been relatively quiet on social media, but everyone seems to be talking about Saweetie. The Bay Area star is still working on her official debut album Pretty B*tch Music, and while it remains unclear when that years-long project will arrive, her rumored romances have taken over social media conversations.
Lil Baby Sets New Billboard Hot 100 Record Following “It’s Only Me”
Lil Baby is the youngest artist to achieve this feat. Lil Baby came through with his latest album, It’s Only Me a week and a half ago. As expected, it’s a massive commercial success. It’s Only Me topped the Billboard 200 with 216K units in its first week — his highest first-week sales to date. However, he simultaneously set a brand new record on the Billboard Hot 100, as well.
Teyana Taylor Graces Magazine Cover With Daughter Junie
The mother and daughter had a blast together on the shoot, and Teyana praised Junie’s confidence. Actress, singer, and songwriter Teyana Taylor was serving looks on the cover of the latest edition of Numéro Netherlands magazine, which she took to Instagram to thank the team for. However, she wasn’t the biggest star in front of the camera: according to Taylor, that recognition goes firmly to her daughter, Junie Shumpert. In her Instagram post, the 31-year-old artist explained how Junie wasn’t originally going to be a part of the shoot, but she insisted in the best way models can insist: stand in front of the camera, look confident, and just wait for the cameras to click away.
Hacker Who Stole Music From Kanye West & Frank Ocean Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison
The 23 year old will spend time in UK prison for stealing unreleased music. While some impatient fans might appreciate artists’ music getting leaked early, most artists themselves are not happy when they don’t have control over when and how their new music is released. 23-year-old Adrian Kwiatkowski learned the repercussions of accessing musicians’ work before it’s meant to be seen.
50 Cent Travels With Youngest Son, Sire Jackson
Fif has yet to address his oldest son on social media. Recently, the dispute between 50 Cent and his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been broadcasted for the world to see. Initially, Marquise was doing all the talking online, but now Fif has chimed in on the matter. The rapper...
